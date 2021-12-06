A NEWLY completed office building by Cebu Landmasters, Inc. (CLI) is attracting interest from expanding companies and information technology-business process management (IT-BPM) firms.

Mikko Barranda, Leechiu Property Consultants director for commercial leasing, said in a statement that CLI’s Latitude Corporate Center has seen many inquiries for space in Latitude from potential occupiers, particularly the knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) firms. These firms are keen on locking in the deals by the second quarter of 2022.

“Even at the height of the lockdowns, IT-BPMs took up office space. We expect them to continue doing so since outsourcing to the Philippines is a viable solution for recovering Western economies,” he said.

Many KPOs are looking to expand in Cebu, which is considered the biggest educational and economic hub in the region. Cebu office space is also said to be “less costly” compared to business districts in Metro Manila.

Latitude has 23 floors — five floors from the 8th to the 12th floors with 2,000 sq.m. floor plates earmarked for IT-BPMs; three floors from the 14th to the 16th for large corporations needing bigger spaces; and eight floors from the 17th to the 24th for entrepreneurs.

There is also a lobby and elevators dedicated to IT-BPMs workers who come in at night, and another one for corporates and traditional offices.

Latitude also has sustainable features in line with the green building guidelines of Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence. It has a plaza with a tree sanctuary, a sky lounge and garden deck.

Latitude is located within the Cebu Business Park, which is under the jurisdiction of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority.