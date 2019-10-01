New Cebu City tower seeks to attract BPO companies, entrepreneurs

A NEW office tower in Cebu Business Park (CBP) is seeking to attract business process outsourcing (BPO) companies, outsourcing suppliers, and Filipino entrepreneurs.

The 17-storey Mabuhay Tower CBP, which will offer nearly 9,100 square meters in gross leasable area, is set to be completed in early 2020.

“A more pleasant environment and highly competitive salaries are the key attractions of Cebu City to BPOs who are seen to continue driving the southern metropolis’ office market up to the end of the year,” Phillip Anonuevo, executive director of Leechiu Property Consultants (LPC), said in a statement.

LPC is exclusively marketing the Mabuhay Tower CBP, which has received accreditation from the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA). It has seen interest from established BPO companies, outsourcing suppliers with boutique-scale operations, as well as Filipino entrepreneurs in software development and web marketing that serve clients overseas.

The project is a sequel to the Mabuhay Tower at Cebu IT Park, which is fully occupied with BPO companies servicing small and medium-sized companies in key cities around the world.

Mr. Anonuevo said Cebu is a very cost-effective business location for players in the BPO industry. Cebu also has a highly-skilled, English-speaking labor pool.