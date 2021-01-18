New Bold U aims to bring new world learning on its 3rd edition

1 of 3

To bring a platform that will reimagine new ways to educate people with ideas to thrive and give them an optimistic drive for the future while we are at the onslaught of the pandemic, 2019 Asia’s Most Outstanding Marketer and Serial Entrepreneur Ralph Layco is conducting the 3rd edition of New Bold University from Jan. 28 to 30, 2021.

On its third year, New Bold University, also known as New Bold U, will feature some of the country’s top minds who are shaking things up in their respective industries.

Speakers like Francis Kong, Anthony Pangilinan, and Steve Sy will share some powerful insights you can use in your life’s calling, improve your chances to win bigger in life, and make you stronger to face the challenges of the new year amid the pandemic. They are tribe leaders and thought leaders who will help spark curiosity, growth and imagination, but also has a strong moral compass that inspires people to do good.

This year, the event will go virtual and students will be immersed with innovative, dynamic and fun ways of distance learning in the new world.

“The ‘new normal’ of learning doesn’t mean the digitization of lectures and teaching styles. In the new normal learning, if it doesn’t feel like fun, it is not learning. It will be an obligation and will be considered ‘primitive.’ Thus, ‘new normal’ learning means purging or unlearning of previous ideas that are no longer relevant giving way to a more human-centered, entertainment way of learning,” Mr. Layco said.

One of the goals of New Bold U is to instill on their students the value of independent learning. Students will be bent on learning about their true passion and following what piques their curiosity. Learning in the new normal is easy as 1-2-3- subscribe.

New Bold U along with their students will deep dive on courses in general and advanced e-commerce, entrepreneurship and start-up, freelancing and passions, finance and personal development, and mindfulness and meditation.

“Before, we were asked to take a 4-year course. Before, we are to do anything with our lives which commonly is a mismatch of the person’s true passions. Now, people get to test their curiosities in real time. The median age of entrepreneurs in five years will be 23 as people get to test their ideas early,” Mr. Layco added.

Mr. Layco said that these changes ultimately lead us to more self-actualized students. “As they learn and execute their ideas faster, the more they are feeling self-fulfilled compared to generations before them.”

Since its foundation in 2019, New Bold U has produced top-notch freelancers, thought leaders, business leaders, and entrepreneurs who became CEOs of their respective businesses.

The New Bold U 2021 Virtual Conference will be held on Jan. 28 to 30. You may visit www.newboldu.com or their official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/newboldu for more details on the enrollment process.