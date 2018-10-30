Net trust in Robredo remains ‘good’

By Charmaine A. Tadalan, Reporter

VICE-PRESIDENT Maria Leonor G. Robredo maintained a “good” net public trust despite a 2-point decline to +38 in Sept. 2018 from +40 in June.

The 3rd Quarter 2018 Social Weather Station (SWS) survey reported 59% of Filipinos having “much trust” in the Vice-President and 21% having “little trust,” with the remaining 20% undecided.

The 2-point decline was attributed to decreases in Visayas and Balance Luzon, which was offset by increases in Mindanao and Metro Manila.

According to the quarterly poll, Ms. Robredo’s net trust rating in Visayas dropped by 17 points to +34, “good” from +51, “very good,” in June 2018.

The Vice President also lost 5 points in Balance Luzon to +42 from +47 in the previous quarter, but remained within the “good” range.

On the other hand, her trust rating in Mindanao rose by 14 points, or one grade higher, to “good,” +42, from “moderate,” +28.

In Metro Manila, the Vice-President rose two points to +24 from +22 in June 2018, and she remained within the “moderate” grade.

The noncommissioned survey found Ms. Robredo maintaining her “good” rating among elementary and high school graduates and “moderate” rating among college graduates.

Her rating, however, fell one grade lower to “good” from “very good” among non-elementary graduates after decreasing by 11 points to +43 from +54 in the previous quarter.

The SWS noted the result of the trust rating survey was “directly” related to Ms. Robredo’s performance as Vice-President.

“Compared to June 2018, net trust in Robredo stayed excellent among those satisfied with her performance as Vice-President, while it stayed poor among those dissatisfied with her,” the SWS reported.

The quarterly poll found Ms. Robredo’s net trust rating among those satisfied with her performance staying “excellent, and among those dissatisfied staying “poor.”

Her rating fell 16 points to +14 “moderate” from +30 “good” among those undecided.

The SWS earlier reported the satisfaction rating of the Vice-President stayed “good,” gaining 2 points to +34 in Sept. 2018 from +32 in June.

The September survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 1,500 adults, with 600 respondents in Balance Luzon, 300 each in Metro Manila, Visayas and Mindanao, and with sampling error margins of ±3% for national percentages, ±4% for Balance Luzon, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao.