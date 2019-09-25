NEDA sees cabinet decision this month on NAIA rehab, Panglao

ECONOMIC planners are expecting a cabinet committee decision by the end of the month on the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) rehabilitation project and the Panglao, Bohol International Airport privatization.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said in a statement Wednesday that the NAIA rehabilitation and the unsolicited proposal for the new Panglao, Bohol International Airport will be up for cabinet committee action in the last week of September after hurdling a review by NEDA’s Investment Coordination Committee (ICC) Technical Board (TB).

A total of 20 unsolicited proposals have been submitted to NEDA’s ICC as of Sept. 20. Meanwhile the NEDA Board has approved one public-private partnership (PPP), the unsolicited build-operate-transfer Bulacan International Airport.

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) recently awarded the P734-billion Bulacan airport project to proponent San Miguel Holdings Corp., and the company could start construction of the gateway by December.

NEDA added that 10 proposals have been presented to the ICC-TB and approval is awaiting compliance with various requirements.

Those awaiting further review by the ICC-Technical Working Group are the unsolicited proposal for the Davao People Mover Project and the unsolicited proposal for the C5 MRT 10 Project, both under the DoTr.









Other projects are the unsolicited Build-Transfer-Operate proposal for the Fort Bonifacio-Makati Sky Train Project, the unsolicited Build-Operate-Transfer proposal for the 50-Year Integrated Development Plan for the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIAA) and the unsolicited proposal for an IT project for the City of Naga, Cebu known as UNLAD BAYAN Local Government Information.

Those with pending compliance requirements at the ICC-TB level are the unsolicited Operate-Add-Transfer proposal for Laguindingan Airport, the unsolicited OAT Proposal for the Davao International Airport, the unsolicited Operate-Maintain-Upgrade-Transfer Proposal for the Operation and Maintenance and Facility Upgrade of Kalibo International Airport, the unsolicited proposal for the Light Rail Transit (LRT) 6 Cavite Line A Project, and the unsolicited proposal for the MRT-11 Project.

“The remaining seven project proposals are still under ICC secretariat evaluation and undergoing refinements based on technical discussions with ICC member agencies,” according to NEDA.

“We view these unsolicited proposals as an indication of private sector confidence in the Philippine economy. NEDA is doing its best to efficiently and speedily process these, allowing the private sector to innovate, while keeping in mind the public’s interest over the medium and long term,” Economic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia was quoted as saying. — Beatrice M. Laforga