NEA asks PALECO to draft sustainability plan

STATE-LED National Electrification Administration (NEA) has called on the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) to come up with a sustainability plan as rehabilitation activities for its power distribution system continues. “We cannot do this all the time whenever they have a problem. PALECO must have a sustainability plan in terms of vegetation management, line clearing and maintenance. Otherwise, the problem would recur always,” said NEA Deputy Administrator Artis Nikki L. Tortola in a statement on Wednesday. In his meeting with the PALECO management on Sept. 26, Mr. Tortola said he emphasized the need for power cooperatives to come up with a sustainability program so that the hard work and efforts extended by the “Task Force Kapatid” would not go to waste. Rehabilitation works for PALECO’s power distribution system will continue as the initial batch of electric cooperatives completed their tasks last month. The second batch of cooperatives from the Visayas is now preparing to be deployed to Puerto Princesa City. “The rehabilitation activities are not finished yet but we are making progress,” NEA Administrator Edgardo R. Masongsong said. — Victor V. Saulon