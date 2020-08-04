NCR water supply adequate despite low Angat Dam levels

METRO MANILA’S water supply is deemed adequate even after Angat Dam’s supply hit minimum operating levels, according to the National Water Resources Board (NWRB).

As of Tuesday morning, the water elevation of Angat Dam fell 14 centimeters to 182.04 meters, according to the weather bureau, known as PAGASA.

The current level of Angat Dam is about 2 meters above its minimum operating level of 180 meters.

The dam’s normal operating elevation is 212 meters.

In a text message to BusinessWorld, NWRB Executive Director Sevillo D. David, Jr. said water supply for Metro Manila is still sufficient.

Citing projections by PAGASA, Mr. David said the country will have “near normal” rainfall for the rest of the year, adding that he expects the dam’s water level to improve within the month.

“At the current situation and climate projections, we have sufficient supply of water for Metro Manila,” Mr. David said.

“Water is critical in implementing preventive measures against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID19) pandemic such as hand washing and other hygiene and sanitation needs,” he added.

Mr. David said the NWRB will retain Metro Manila’s water allocation at 48 cubic meters per second (cms).

“We will retain the water allocation but we will closely monitor the level of Angat Dam for any significant deviations from the projections considering PAGASA’s rainfall forecast,” Mr. David said.

On May 14, the NWRB increased the raw water allocation of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System to 48 cms against the previous 46 cms due to the intense heat at the time and in response to the pandemic. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave









