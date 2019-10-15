NCAA: Stags secure at least playoff for last Final 4 spot

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

THE San Sebastian Stags assured themselves of at least a playoff for the last Final Four spot in National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 95 after defeating the Arellano Chiefs, 85-82, on Tuesday at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Led by veterans RK Ilagan, Allyn Bulanadi and Alvin Capobres, the Stags, now at 10-7 for the season, are certain not to finish lower than fourth in the standings, with a win in their last game clinching for them a ticket to the next round.

Earlier in the day the Mapua Cardinals kept their push for a spot in the semifinals alive by defeating the Perpetual Help Altas, 85-81, that improved them to 9-8.

San Sebastian and Arellano opened their contest in a closely fought manner with no team willing to budge.

The Stags took the opening quarter, 22-18, but the Chiefs countered to claim the lead, 35-33, at the half.









In the third quarter, the Stags opened things with a 10-0 blast in the opening minute and a half, with Ilagan and Capobres leading the way, to overtake the Chiefs and take a 43-35 advantage.

But the Chiefs were undeterred and kept charging back for the remainder of the period as Kent Salado and Justin Arana towed their team to within a point, 57-56, heading into the fourth.

In the final period the two teams went back and forth fighting to a level count of 67-all with 6:38 to go in the game.

Ilagan and Bulanadi then conspired for six straight points to give the Stags more breathing, 73-67, by the 3:30 mark.

Salado though would hit a triple a minute later to pull Arellano to within three points, 73-70.

San Sebastian then responded with five straight points to make it an eight-point advantage, 78-70, at the 1:30 mark.

Salado again drilled a triple with a minute to go but Bulanadi answered it with a deuce 13 seconds later to make it 80-73 for San Sebastian.

A turnover after led to a Ken Villapando bucket which handed the Stags an 82-73 lead with 38 seconds remaining.

The Chiefs still tried to make a go at the win, cutting their deficit to just five points, 84-79, with under 20 seconds to play but no comeback would be completed as San Sebastian held on for the win.

Ilagan led the way for the Stags with 20 points, followed by Bulanadi with 19 and JM Calma and Capobres each tallying 15 markers.

Arellano, meanwhile, was led by Salado with 26 points, with Arana adding 13.

Incidentally, with the win San Sebastian shut the door on the playoff hopes of the College of Saint Benilde Blazers (7-9), who had a game later yesterday versus the Jose Rizal Heavy Bombers.

The Stags just need to win their last game to move to the Final Four complication-free.

STILL IN THE MIX

In the first game, Mapua kept itself in the mix for the Final Four by topping Perpetual Help.

The Cardinals relied on a balanced attack, with at least five players scoring in double digits to survive a spirited challenge from the also-rans Altas.

Warren Bonifacio top-scored for Mapua with 15 points, followed by Laurenz Victoria with 14 and Noah Lugo 12.

Cyril Gonzales and Arvin Gamboa had 11 each for the Cardinals, who if they win in their last game and coupled with a loss by San Sebastian earn a playoff for the last semifinal seat against the Stags.

Perpetual Help, for its part, was paced by Ben Adamos’ 25 points.