NCAA Season 95 women’s volleyball begins today

WOMEN’S volleyball action in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) begins today with defending champions Arellano Lady Chiefs headlining the opening-day proceedings against the Lyceum Lady Pirates.

Led by last year’s most valuable player Nicole Ebuen, Arellano enters the Season 95 tournament looking to notch a four-peat after claiming the title in the three previous seasons.

First to test the Lady Chiefs is Lyceum in the scheduled 12 noon match at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Also on tap today is the clash between Season 94 runners-up University of Perpetual Help Lady Altas and the College of Saint Benilde Lady Blazers at 2:00 in the afternoon.

Completing the field are the Colegio De San Juan De Letran Lady Knights, Emilio Aguinaldo College Lady Generals, Jose Rizal University Lady Bombers, Mapua University Lady Cardinals, San Beda University Lady Red Spikers, and the San Sebastian College — Recoletos Lady Stags.









Season 95 women’s volleyball action can be seen over iWant. They are also live-streamed over the ABS-CBN Sports Website (sports.abs-cbn.com).

Beginning the semifinals though, action will be broadcast over ABS-CBN S+A. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo

















