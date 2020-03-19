NCAA moves to officially terminate Season 95

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo, Senior Reporter

PUTTING the safety of its stakeholders above all else, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) on Thursday officially terminated the already-suspended Season 95 over the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Met on Wednesday by way of teleconference, representatives of the member schools of the NCAA arrived at the decision to safeguard the well-being of all those involved in the staging of the sporting events as well as the fans of the country’s oldest collegiate league.

“The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has announced through the Policy Board of Season 95 President Francisco Cayco of Season Host Arellano University that NCAA Season 95 is terminated. This was arrived at after consulting the Policy Board members,” the league statement, signed by Mr. Cayco, read.

“First and foremost that was considered was the safety of the athletes, students, fans, and officials. Eligibility matters of athletes being raised shall be discussed later,” it added.

The NCAA initially suspended some matches of different sports events in February as the threat of COVID-19 became imminent before suspending the season indefinitely early this month.









In issuing the suspension, the league said it would evaluate the situation, with the termination of Season 95 a likely possibility.

Affected sports were those scheduled for the second semester, which include indoor volleyball, football, lawn tennis, soft tennis, track and field, beach volleyball and cheerdance competition.

Apart from Arellano, member schools of the NCAA are Colegio de San Juan de Letran, De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, Emilio Aguinaldo College, Jose Rizal University, Lyceum of the Philippines University, Mapua University, San Beda University, San Sebastian College-Recoletos, and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA.

















