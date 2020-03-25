NBI arrests 2 for selling overpriced thermal scanners

NATIONAL Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents have arrested two people for selling overpriced medical supplies worth P1.42 million, it said in a statement yesterday.

Agents arrested a man selling thermal scanners for P7,500 each in an entrapment operation, and a doctor who sold thermal scanners worth P9,300 each.

The two will be charged with profiteering and violations of the Consumer Act, NBI said in a statement.

A thermal scanner costs P500 to P1,035, it said.

Justice Undersecretary Markk L. Perete told reporters on Tuesday four other people had been arrested for selling overpriced thermal scanners.

State agents seized 60 pieces of thermal scanners that were being sold for P5,000 each, he said.









On Monday, four people were also arrested for selling overpriced thermal scanners and medical masks. Agents seized 1,360 thermal scanners and 7,680 face masks worth P10 million.

An establishment in Rizal was also raided for selling overpriced isopropyl alcohol. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas

















