NBA, Titan ink multiyear merchandising partnership

LOCAL National Basketball Association (NBA) fans looking for authentic league merchandise will once again have their fill beginning next month after the NBA and Titanomachy International, Inc. (Titan) inked a multiyear merchandising partnership to relaunch the official online NBA Store in the Philippines.

In an announcement made on Thursday, the NBA said it is very thrilled to partner with Titan in bringing to Filipino fans anew official league products.

“Our partnership with Titan provides an exciting opportunity to engage and deliver an enhanced digital retail experience to NBA fans in the Philippines,” said Lesley Rulloda, NBA Asia associate vice-president of global merchandising, in a statement.

“We look forward to providing passionate Filipino fans with unprecedented access to authentic NBA products through the relaunch of the league’s online store,” she said.

Under the newly forged partnership, Titan will operate NBAStore.com.ph, which will go live beginning Aug. 6.

The online store will offer a comprehensive selection of authentic NBA merchandise from all 30 teams, including jerseys, shirts, footwear, headwear, outerwear, accessories, and equipment from brands including Nike, Jordan Brand, Mitchell & Ness, New Era, Herschel, Spalding and Stance.

Titan said in a separate statement that it welcomes the opportunity to link up with the NBA for the online store, seeing the endeavour as being in line with its thrust as an organization.

“At Titan, our mission is to inspire consumers to love the game through the best basketball products, stories and experiences,” said Mike Ignacio, managing director of Titanomachy International, Inc.

“Our newly forged partnership with the NBA will enable us to cater to a wider range of Filipino basketball fans and equip them with new ways to express their love for their favorite teams, players and league.”

The league’s 25th branded international online store, NBAStore.com.ph will offer special collections and exclusive product releases highlighted by locally designed apparel.

During the launch, the store will showcase the NBA Philippines Tees Collection, featuring four unique designs inspired by the country’s premier NBA fanbase and passion for the game of basketball.

— Michael Angelo S. Murillo










