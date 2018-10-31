NBA legend Kobe Bryant named FIBA World Cup 2019 global ambassador

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo, Senior Reporter

THE FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 happening in China added another face after it was revealed that National Basketball Association legend Kobe Bryant will serve as global ambassador for the awaited event.

In a formal announcement made on Wednesday (Manila time), FIBA said as global ambassador Mr. Bryant will help promote the World Cup and take part in activities on the Road to China 2019 as well as at the first-ever 32-team edition of FIBA’s flagship competition.

In a statement, FIBA President Horacio Muratore said they are very excited and honored to have five-time NBA champion and Olympic champ Bryant on board for the 2019 World Cup.

“We’re thrilled and honored to have a basketball and sporting legend of Kobe Bryant’s caliber join us in building up to next year’s World Cup. This speaks to the impressive stature of our flagship competition. With a record number of participating teams and as the culmination of the ongoing Qualifiers, the FIBA Basketball World Cup in China will be a truly unique event and the sporting fixture of 2019,” said Mr. Muratore.

“Kobe has proudly represented the USA on the world’s biggest stages, where he’s achieved the highest successes. As such, it’s only fitting to have him take on this role ahead of our biggest-ever competition,” he added.

On the part of Mr. Bryant, who played all of his 20 years in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, to be given the chance to promote basketball in such a global scale is an opportunity he just could not pass up on.

“Growing up in Italy and spending many years visiting China, I have always appreciated the global impact that basketball has had on the positive development of young people. I’m honored FIBA has invited me to serve as an ambassador for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019. I hope my participation inspires and motivates the best players from the 32 participating teams to represent their respective country on the world’s biggest stage. I look forward to seeing who will lift the trophy next year,” Mr. Bryant said.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 tips off on Aug. 31, but before that there are activities and milestones that will take place, including the launch of the Trophy Tour and the competition’s draw on March 16, in Shenzhen.

Among those vying for a spot in the World Cup is the Philippines, which is right smack in the middle of the qualifiers.

Team Philippines will get back into action for the fifth window of the Asian Qualifiers later in November.