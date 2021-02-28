NBA, cognac brand Hennessy in landmark global deal

THE National Basketball Association (NBA) and Hennessy recently announced a landmark deal, making the cognac maker a global partner of the league.

A multi-year agreement, the NBA said Hennessy is now the “Official Spirit of the NBA” worldwide, which marks the league’s first-ever global partnership with a spirits brand.

It further expands a previous North American deal between the two groups signed in February last year.

“We are honored by the distinction as the first global spirit partner in the NBA’s history,” said Julie Nollet, Hennessy global CMO, in a statement.

Adding, “The NBA is more than basketball, and Hennessy is more than cognac. We represent global communities, and this partnership empowers us to support a game and culture that brings people together through entertainment and camaraderie despite the current challenges faced by fans around the world. We share the NBA’s core values of integrity, teamwork, respect and innovation…”

For the NBA, it views the upgraded partnership as a “milestone” for the league and a continuation of its thrust of partnering with iconic brands around the world to celebrate not only the league, but the sport of basketball in general.

The expanded partnership will tip off in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South America with the launch of an adaptation of the “Hennessy x NBA: Lines” campaign.

Fans around the world, too, will be able get their hands on new exclusive Hennessy VS and VSOP Limited Edition bottles, specially designed to commemorate the partnership. The Limited Edition bottles are now available in the United States, with a worldwide release planned for the second quarter of 2021.

While it partnered with Hennessy, the NBA reiterated the need for responsible drinking.

For more information on the partnership, visit Hennessy.com or @Hennessy on Instagram. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo