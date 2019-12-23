Naughty or Nice: Last minute gifts for the holiday rush 1 of 8

WELL, someone’s been naughty this year: you’re shopping for gifts the day before Christmas Eve! Don’t worry, we’ve got your back. Our gift guide is arranged alphabetically, but it will be up to you to decide whether your gift will be “nice” (practical, affordable, and may or may not support an advocacy), or naughty (delectably luxurious to cover up for the guilt from not shopping earlier).

BEAUTY BAR

Beauty Bar becomes a one-stop-shop for the latest, most effective personal care essentials from all around the world for the holidays. Among its interesting products are:

Hurraw lip balm. Using organic, vegan, and raw products, this lip balm brand offers a variety of flavors and variants: Hazelnut Tinted Lip Balm, Baobab Banana, Papaya Pineapple, Mint, Almond, Licorice, Chai Spice, Earl Grey, and Chocolate.

Miss Kay, an international perfume brand, whose new limited-edition collection is inspired by the magical glow of a wintery night sky. Named The Star Collection, this set includes three exclusive scents: Shine Bright, Milky Way, and Enchanted, and packaged in a festive and gliterry holographic gift box. Then there is the Smashbox Holiday Collection 2019-Cosmic Celebration, a collection of makeup sets whose packaging was designed by California artist Jessica Weymouth.

For ladies who love to be pampered, Beauty Bar’s Somerset gift set includes bath and body products from the Somerset Toiletry Company. Its product offerings include luxury hand creams and body lotions to scented candles and room diffusers. It also includes a range of cute and quirky soaps in animal shapes which come in a deluxe presentation box. Extend the feeling of the holidays with Somerset’s all year-round gift collection, which includes Luxury Soap on a Rope, Scented Bath Salts, Mini Hand Care Sets, Bath Fizzer Bars and boxed Greeting Cards with a heart-shaped soap.

Beauty Bar has branches at Alabang Town Center, Power Plant Mall, SM Mall of Asia, Shangri-La Plaza Mall, The Podium, Robinsons Galleria, Eastwood Mall, Trinoma Mall, Robinsons Place Midtown, Greenbelt 5, Lucky Chinatown Mall, Bonifacio High Street Central Square, Ayala Center Cebu, Marquee Mall, Robinsons Place Magnolia, Glorietta, UP Town Center, and Estancia Mall.









IMONO JEWELRY

It’s non-tarnish, hypoallergenic, and it’s shiny. This yuletide season, Imono Jewelry introduces a new collection, Evolve and Shine, featuring a mix of gold, silver, and colorful stones, handpicked by actress and brand ambassador Lovi Poe. There are minimalist rings that can be stacked and modern bracelets with playful pendants and tiered necklaces that can be worn to the office, on a night out, or even when travelling. Check out the complete collection on www.imonojewelryph.com or follow @imonojewelry on Instagram and Facebook.

JILL BY JOJIE LLOREN

For the Holiday season, Jill has come out with a collection called The Healing, inspired by crystals that are believed to have curative effects on the body, the soul, and presumably the world. Crystal prints liven up the pieces, and tied details suggest mending and healing. The general silhouette is loose and liberated. Fabrics are soft and refined. Colors range from restful pastels like rose quartz to vibrant jewel tones like turquoise. Crystal images are printed on some of the collection pieces. Jill by Jojie Lloren is exclusively available at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Gateway, Rustan’s Alabang, Rustan’s Cebu and Rustans.com.

MONTBLANC

With the new Meisterstück Calligraphy Collection, the brand highlights the Flex Nib, which allows for more elaborate and more expressive calligraphy, enabling a variety of writing styles and delivering a remarkable writing sensation (it’s also made of gold). Then there’s the StarWalker collection, which includes a Precious Resin edition in all black with contrasting metal fittings, a Doué edition with a black resin barrel paired with a metal cap or forepart, and a sleek full Metal edition. Each edition is available as a fountain pen, ballpoint and fineliner pen. Meanwhile, the Meisterstück Le Petit Prince Special Edition is on its second installment, and features The Aviator, a character from the well-loved novella.

Don’t forget the watches: Montblanc’s timepieces for the holidays include the smartwatch Summit 2, a digital interpretation of fine watchmaking. It features the Tiles on Wear OS by Google that provide quicker access to the information and actions most often checked with a simple swipe, and offering more ways to customize the information that matters the most to the watch’s owner. It also features the latest Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset by Qualcomm for enhanced performance, improved battery life and a weeklong time-only mode. Montblanc is available at Rustans Makati, Rustans Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5, City of Dreams and Resorts World.

MUJI

Sober up from all the holiday frenzy with the visual silence of gifts from Muji. Whether for a student or a working professional, Muji Stationery gift sets are created to help anyone organize their thoughts, tasks, or schedules, and even help increase their efficiency and productivity. Some of these bundles include the brand’s popular gel ink pens, as well as the new 2020 planners and calendars.

The Muji Home Gift Bundles are composed of items that are not only lovely additions to anyone’s home but are also pieces that will make any space more comfortable to live in. Some of these bundles include the best-selling Aroma Diffuser, as well as soft room slippers that make each step at home a relaxing one.

The Muji Travel Gift Bundles are perfect for those who enjoy traveling whether for business or pleasure. One bundle includes the Portable Aroma Diffuser that allows anyone to relax anywhere, as it diffuses fragrant mist without the use of heat or water. Another bundle consists of the compact clear cases filled with PET Bottles that can be used to carry any travel essentials such as toiletries or skincare. The promo runs until Dec. 27.

PACSAFE

From the brand favored by safety-conscious travelers, comes the MetroSafe LS100 Econyl. It is lightweight and has security features such as anti-theft zipper and RFID blocking pockets which make this bag versatile and perfect for everyday use. This bag is also made from Econyl regenerated nylon fiber. The MetroSafe LS100 Econyl is available in all Pacsafe branches in Metro Manila.

POLAR

Italian eyewear Polar goes beyond a usual pair by giving high definition vision. The brand sports qualities that may want you to rethink your glasses for the next year: polarized filters in the lenses, for a crisp visual experience with more natural and vivid colors; anti-scratch, oil, and water-resistant coating; and finally, UVA, UVB, and UVC protection filters. Plus, did we mention they’re cute, with just the right amount of European flair? Polar is available at Sarabia Optical branches.

SAIBON

The Saibon shampoo bar is a gift that plants a tree. For every shampoo bar bought (P380) native tree seedlings such as narra, kamagong, and antipolo will be planted as part of the Forests for Life movement, a campaign to bring back Philippine forests. Hand-crafted by organic farmers in Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur, the Saibon shampoo bar is made with natural ingredients good for both you and the environment. It comes in three variants: Calamansi, Cucumber, and Activated Charcoal. As for the trees your purchase will help plant, every seedling donation is maintained by local farmers. This covers seedling preparation, planting, and three years of protection and maintenance by partner communities. The shampoo bar’s biodegradable wrapper also serves as a ticket to one of Haribon’s tree planting activities in 2020. Saibon shampoo bars are available at http://bit.ly/saibon or on Shopee at http://bit.ly/saibonshopee.

SPIRE JEWELRY

Online jewelry seller, Spire Jewelry, now brings high-quality, personalized jewelry to the Philippines. The Israel-based internet seller offers an array of customizable, high-quality necklaces and rings, made with special gemstones and gold-plated metals. Each piece is handcrafted by local artisans, and all the designs of the necklaces and rings are personalized with your (or your special someone’s) name. Items from Spire’s Heart Collection range in price from P1,450 to P2,200. Other collections include Monogram, Infinity, and Bar necklaces, all within the same price range. The Name Rings are priced at P1,550. All the custom jewelry products can be purchased online through Cash On Delivery (COD.) Spire Jewelry pieces are now available through https://spire.store/.

TIM TAM ONG

Intricate, sculptural and dazzling, each piece in designer Tim Tam Ong’s Flight of Fancy collection is inspired by the beauty and movement of winged creatures such as birds, bees, butterflies and dragonflies. Ever inspired by nature, the designer creates wearable statement jewelry with precious and semi-precious stones from around the world. The collection, available at Tim Tam Ong boutiques, captures the festive nature of the holidays through color, shine and larger-than-life design.

In Flights of Fancy, a golden peacock with a brilliant blue sapphire body grows a train embellished with semi-precious stones; an octagon-cut emerald becomes bejeweled bees; a dragonfly attaches itself to an amethyst. Each sculptural piece evokes movement and mimics the textures of nature, inspired by the designer’s recent trip to Bali. Her earrings, as in all of her collections, are made up of detachable pieces that can be worn separately and can be mixed and matched. Tim Tam Ong works with local goldsmiths in creating each necklace and earring that goes into her collections. Tim Tam Ong’s Flights of Fancy holiday collection is available at her boutiques in Power Plant Mall, Rockwell Center, and LRI Design Plaza, Makati City.

URBANIZE

One of Urbanize’s best-selling bags is the classic CabinZero 44L orange backpack. Its lightweight and compact design, with multiple internal compartments, makes it a perfect handcarry bag for different types of adventures.

The CabinZero 44L orange backpack is available in all Urbanize stores in Metro Manila.

For more safety features, U-Elements is offering the Defender 122 backpack. It is engineered to be theft-proof with its high-technology security identification lock system powered by a fingerprint scanner. It also features various outer and inner compartments and a card pocket on its straps to keep everything neat and sorted.

Also available at Urbanize is the K2 spill-proof tumbler from Santeco, a brand that promotes green and low-carbon lifestyles. It features double vacuum insulation to keep the liquid warm for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours. With its entire body made of premium stainless steel (inside and out), the K2 is made for the adventurous type.

Urbanize branches are located at SM Megamall Atrium, SM North EDSA The Block, Robinsons Ermita, Lucky Chinatown Mall, UP Town Center, Gateway Mall, Edsa Shangri-La Mall, Glorietta 3, Uptown Mall BGC, Venice Grand Canal, The District-Imus, Ayala Serin — Tagaytay, Ayala Malls the 30th, SM Seaside City Cebu and SM Ecoland Davao, and online through www.urbanize.com.ph.

VIRLANIE FOUNDATION

The Virlanie Foundation’s holiday campaign is encouraging everyone to be the hero of at least one street child. The foundation’s holistic approach is embodied through its seven pillars of intervention, providing the most disadvantaged children with comprehensive services: basic needs, proper care, social support, education and opportunities for their families to generate income. This Christmas, give a gift that lasts in three ways: be a sponsor by upholding your chosen advocacy and create a unique relationship with your supported children; recruit sponsors and encourage friends and relatives to sponsor children and get a chance to win a round-trip ticket to France; or donate by support the holistic needs of the children for one day, one week or one month. Contact Ashley Venerable (Communication Manager) at ashley.venerable@virlanie.org. A countdown clock is available on the website, virlanie.org, to know how many are left to contribute to the Christmas campaign.