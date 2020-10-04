Nationwide round-up

Bill filed for electronic voters registration

HOUSE OF Representatives Majority Leader Anthony Peter D. Crisologo filed House Bill No. 7746, titled Electronic Voters Registration Act of 2020, seeking to institutionalize an electronic voters’ registration system by amending the Voter’s Registration Act of 1986. “The government has continuously campaigned for the protection of the rights of the Filipino people and has relentlessly encouraged the people to exercise voting as one of their civic duties. But with the ongoing health crisis that the country is currently experiencing, various challenges continue to emerge that may impede the participation of many individuals in the coming election,” Mr. Crisologo, who represents the Quezon City 1st District, said in a statement on Sunday. Under the bill, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) will lead the implementation of a security system that will verify the identity of each applicant. The implementing rules and regulations of the proposed law will be drafted jointly by Comelec, Department of Information and Communications Technology, and the Department Interior and Local Government. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza