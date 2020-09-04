Nationwide round-up

PDEA warns: Prescription needed for Chinese medicine Lian Hua Qin Wen capsules

THE PHILIPPINE Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Thursday warned people against buying the traditional Chinese medicine Lian Hua Qing Wen from the black market or unregistered online sellers, saying this is a regulated drug that requires a prescription. The Chinese medicine that comes in capsule form has recently become popular amid the coronavirus outbreak. PDEA Spokesperson Derrick Carreon said both illegal sellers and buyers could face charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. He explained that the medicine contains ephedra, a plant-based substance classified as dangerous, and should only be bought with proper prescription from doctors with a PDEA dangerous drugs license. The Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) has set regulatory restrictions on the importation and sale of the Chinese traditional medicine. In a resolution, the board said importers or distributors of Lian Hua Qing Wen capsules should first secure a license to import drug preparations containing controlled chemicals. Every batch of importation must also be accompanied by an import permit. — Emmanuel Tupas/PHILSTAR

New PhilHealth chief is ‘sure’ he can purge corruption

NEWLY-APPOINTED Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) President Dante A. Gierran is confident that he can achieve his main task of addressing irregularities and purging corruption from the agency. Asked during the regular Palace briefing on Thursday if he feels he can accomplish his goal within the remaining term of President Rodrigo R. Duterte that ends mid-2022, he said, “Sigurado yan… Kakayanin ko talaga (That’s for sure… I will really work on it).” In his initial media interviews a day after his appointment Monday, Mr. Gierran acknowledged the gargantuan job of addressing the numerous alleged anomalies that have long plagued PhilHealth, especially given his lack of background on public health. Mr. Gierran, a retired head of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), said he aims to lead with “transparency” to regain the public’s trust on the state insurer. “We have to protect whatever is to be protected, with what is left, at the PhilHealth and we have to rule with so much transparency,” he said. Mr. Gierran said he will reorganize PhilHealth as he can perform his role more efficiently if there are no members of the alleged syndicate involved in the anomalous activities. He also said he will support PhilHealth employees and officials who have been working honestly. “As a leader, I have to create an atmosphere and environment where people would not be afraid to communicate with me.” — Vann Marlo M. Villegas









