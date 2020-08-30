Nationwide round-up

4,284 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday

THE DEPARTMENT of Health reported 4,284 new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases on August 30, bringing the total to 217,396.

The death toll rose by 102 to 3,520 while recoveries increased by 22,319 to 157,403, according to Sunday’s bulletin.

There were 56,473 active cases, 91.3% of which were mild, 6.1% did not show symptoms, 1.1% were severe, and 1.6% critical.

Metro Manila had the highest number of newly-confirmed cases with 2,207, followed by Laguna with 327, Cavite with 191, Batangas with 161, and Rizal with 147.

Of the new reported deaths, 52 came from Metro Manila; 14 from the region of Calabarzon (Cavite-Laguna-Batangas-Rizal-Quezon); 10, Western Visayas; 9, Central Luzon; 8, Central Visayas; 2 each from Cagayan Valley, Bicol and Davao regions; 1, Caraga; and two were still an unidentified location.

The new cases came from tests done by 100 out of 110 licensed laboratories.

More than 2.3 million individuals have been tested, the Health department said.

The agency reported “time-based” recoveries by reconciling their data with those of local government units.

Patients with mild symptoms or don’t show them at all will be tagged as recoveries after 14 days from the onset of the illness or from the time of swabbing, based on the protocol.

The patients should be cleared by physicians before being tagged as recovered. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas

Foreigners allowed to exit without I-Card

THE BUREAU of Immigration has eased the requirement for foreigners leaving the country to avoid crowding in immigration offices and prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime H. Morente issued a directive allowing foreigners with approved visas to leave the country before they could claim their alien certificate of registration identity card (ARC I-Card).

The policy will be in effect until December 31, but can be revoked or extended based on the state of the pandemic.

“By allowing these aliens to leave pending release of their I-Cards, the number of people going to our offices will be lessened and physical distancing will be achieved, thus preventing the further spread of the virus among our frontline personnel and clients,” Mr. Morente said.

More than 70 employees of the bureau have so far contracted the virus. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas









