Nationwide round-up

3,249 new COVID cases recorded, Metro Manila still highest

THE DEPARTMENT of Health reported 3,249 confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases on Thursday, bringing the country’s total to 205,581. The death toll increased by 97 to 3,234 while recoveries rose by 566 to 133,990. There were 68,357 active cases, 91.3% of which were mild, 6.6% did not show symptoms, 0.8% were severe, and 1.2% were critical. Of the new cases, 1,584 were from Metro Manila, 147 from Cavite, 143 from Laguna, 140 from Negros Occidental, and 123 from Batangas. Metro Manila also had the highest number of newly reported deaths with 63, followed by Calabarzon region with 15, Zamboanga Peninsula with seven, Central Visayas with five, Central Luzon with three, two were repatriates and one each were from Western Visayas and Davao regions. More than 2.2 million individuals have been tested for COVID-19. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas

P3B set for ‘smart campuses’

A P3 billion fund has been allocated to establish “smart campuses” for state universities under the Bayanihan 2 bill, which only needs the signature of the President to become law. Commission on Higher Education Chairman Prospero E. De Vera III, in a briefing on Thursday, said the proposed budget will ensure that public universities have “connectivity” as flexible learning systems are implemented amid the continued coronavirus outbreak. There are over 100 state universities and colleges in the country. Mr. De vera further said P300 million was also set as assistance to part-time teachers and non-teaching staff who were not able to avail of aid during the first Bayanihan law. — Gillian M. Cortez

78 immigration staff COVID-positive

THE NUMBER of Bureau of Immigration employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has reached 78. In a statement on Thursday, Immigration Commissioner Jaime H. Morente said of the infected employees, 29 have recovered and only one was hospitalized. The others who have mild or did not show symptoms are in quarantine facilities, he said. “We are still fortunate that none of our workers have succumbed to this virus,” Mr. Morente said. Immigration Medical Section Chief Marites Ambray said 76 other employees have been ordered to isolate as they had exposure to confirmed patients. The bureau’s main office in Manila has launched an online appointment system to better implement health safety measures. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas









