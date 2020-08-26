Nationwide round-up

2 top PhilHealth execs resign

TWO TOP officials of Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) have resigned amid investigations of irregularities marring the state insurer.

On Wednesday, PhilHealth President Ricardo C. Morales and Senior Vice President for legal sector Rodolfo B. del Rosario Jr announced separately their resignation from their respective posts.

Mr. Morales, in a radio interview with DZMM on Wednesday, said he will submit his resignation letter to Executive Secretary Salvador C. Medialdea following a recommendation from President Rodrigo R. Duterte, who appointed him, that it would be best to step down because of his ongoing battle with cancer.

“Ngayong umaga (This morning) I have to file it,” he said.

Mr. Del Rosario, in a social media post, said he already filed his irrevocable resignation.

Mr. Del Rosario, also an appointee, is already under a six-month suspension imposed by the Ombudsman against him and several other PhilHealth officials for alleged links to cases of anomaly prior to the recent separate probes by Congress and a special task force formed by the President.

Mr. Duterte, in a speech earlier this week, said he will dedicate his remaining term in office prosecuting those involved in corrupt activities within PhilHealth. — Gillian M. Cortez

Religious leaders latest to file petition vs anti-terrorism law

A GROUP of religious leaders filed the 28th petition before the Supreme Court questioning the legality of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

In a 36-page petition, the Association of Major Religious Superiors in the Philippines under the Roman Catholic Church said the Anti-Terrorism Act is unconstitutional because the broad law impedes and negatively affects the mission of the church.

Petitioners claimed that it is their duty to have “preferential option for the poor” and reaching-out to them as members of the church can make them suspected “terrorists” under the law which took effect July 18.

“As the Christian faithful aids those perceived to be ‘terrorists,’ the Christian faithful may themselves also be branded as ‘terrorists’ even if clearly they are not,” the lawsuit read.

The religious leaders also raised concern on the provisions authorizing warrantless arrests and detention of suspected terrorists.

The Anti-Terrorism Act considers attacks that cause death or serious injury, extensive damage to property and manufacture, possession, acquisition, transport and supply of weapons or explosives as terrorist acts.

It also allows the government to detain a suspect without warrant of arrest for 14 days from three days under a previous law.

The Anti-Terrorism Council formed under the law is made up of Cabinet officials, which can perform acts reserved for courts, such as ordering the arrest of suspected terrorists.

The court will hold oral arguments over the petitions filed against the law “on the 3rd week of September, at the earliest,” according to the court’s Public Information Chief Brian Keith F. Hosaka.

The Office of the Solicitor General asked the court to cancel holding the oral arguments claiming it is not mandatory and suggested alternative modes due to the coronavirus pandemic. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas

DoLE launches mental support app for overseas workers in Macau

THE DEPARTMENT of Labor and Employment (DoLE) has launched a mental healthcare mobile app to assist overseas workers in Macau who have been affected by the coronavirus global pandemic.

“The app, dubbed ‘Kumusta, Kabayan,’ is an electronic health monitoring system designed to improve the well-being of OFWs (overseas Filipino workers), especially during the current coronavirus pandemic,” DoLE said in a statement on Wednesday.

The app is part of the Health Connection Project for overseas workers in the region.

The project, which will be implemented until December, aims to improve the well being of Filipino workers in Macau, especially those who are experiencing physical and mental health challenges because of the coronavirus crisis. — Gillian M. Cortez









