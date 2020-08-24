Nationwide round-up

Bayanihan II bill expected at President ’ s desk by Tuesday

THE PROPOSED second law covering response measures for the coronavirus crisis is expected to be received by the President by Tuesday for review. “I believe the earliest that it can reach the desk of the President will be tomorrow,” Palace Spokesperson Harry L. Roque said in a briefing on Monday. The House of Representatives ratified on Monday the proposed Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan II), which sets up to P165 billion to address the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), including assistance to affected sectors and the government’s stimulus plan. The measure hurdled the bicameral conference committee last week and was subsequently ratified in the Senate. The reconciled version of House Bill No. 6953 and Senate Bill No. 1564 will have a P140-billion appropriation and a P25-billion standby fund.

‘PATHETICALLY MEAGER’

Albay Rep. Edcel C. Lagman said that while he voted for the Bayanihan II, the stimulus plan is “pathetically meager.” “This is less than 60% of the P275-billion appropriation for Bayanihan 1 when the contagion started, and is only 12% of the P1.3-trillion appropriation for the ARISE (Accelerated Recovery and Investments Stimulus for the Economy) bill,” Mr. Lagman said in a statement. He also asked state economic managers about the loans and financial aid granted to the Philippines, which may be tapped as additional fund source for the pending stimulus package. The bill will also grant special powers to President Rodrigo R. Duterte, including the authority to realign items of the 2019 and 2020 national budgets. The measure will, among others, continue granting the P5,000-8,000 emergency subsidy to affected low-income households, allocate P13.5 billion to health-related responses, P13 billion for cash-for-work programs, and P9.5 billion for programs under the Department of Transportation. Meanwhile, the tourism industry and the education department will each receive P4 billion. About P39.4 billion will go to government financial institutions to allow them to extend loans to hard hit businesses, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises. The Department of Agriculture will also receive P24 billion for direct cash assistance or loan interest rate subsidies. — Gillian M. Cortez and Charmaine A. Tadalan

US marine withdraws appeal on homicide case

CONVICTED US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton withdrew his appeal before the Supreme Court over his conviction for the killing of Filipino Jennifer S. Laude in 2014. In a notice dated June 15, the court’s third division said it granted the motion to withdraw filed by Mr. Pemberton on June 2, rendering the case “closed and terminated.” “(A)fter thoughtful consideration of the circumstances of this case, he has decided to withdraw his petition, both as to criminal and civil aspects of the appeal, and accepts and recognizes that his conviction will become final and executory,” the court said, citing the motion. Mr. Pemberton was convicted of homicide in November 2015 for the killing of transgender woman Laude in Olongapo City. A local trial court sentenced him to six to 10 years in prison and directed him to pay the heirs of the victim P4.3 million in damages for loss of earning capacity. The Court of Appeals upheld his conviction and the damages, and further ordered him to pay the heirs of Ms. Laude P75,000 for civil indemnity and moral damages. Mr. Pemberton is detained at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas

Duterte wants ‘ quiet life ’ after his term

PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte is not interested in leading a revolutionary government as he is looking forward to “a quiet life” after his term ends in 2022, his spokesperson said. A group calling itself the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Committee last week urged the President to lead a revolutionary government. “He’s looking forward to the end of his term and he wants to live a quiet life again. So sa tingin ko po (I think it is) moot and academic as far as the President is concerned,” Spokesperson Harry L. Roque said in a briefing on Monday. Mr. Roque said on Sunday that the administration’s priority at this time is addressing the coronavirus crisis. — Gillian M. Cortez









