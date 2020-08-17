Nationwide round-up

Gov’t officials downplay 45.5% unemployment in SWS survey; labor groups call for better response

GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS have downplayed a survey indicating a 45.5% joblessness rate, representing 27.3 million adult Filipinos, with half of them losing their livelihood during the still ongoing coronavirus crisis. Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III said while the survey result “seriously concerns” his department, he noted a difference in the definition of jobless and unemployed. He said the official source of employment information comes from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). Data released by PSA on June 5 show a 17.7% unemployment rate in April 2020, accounting for 7.3 million Filipinos. “This is a record high in the unemployment rate reflecting the effects of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) economic shutdown to the Philippine labor market. Unemployment rate in January 2020 was 5.3% while in April 2019, it was recorded at 5.1%,” PSA said. The survey, on the other hand, was conducted by the Social Weather Stations on July 3 to 6. “We hope that a vaccine can be made available soonest so that we can bring back the confidence of our people. Also, with the anticipated enactment of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, the government can provide the much needed assistance to workers in the formal and informal sectors, including affected OFWs (overseas Filipino workers), to restart the economy,” Mr. Bello said.

‘COULD HAVE BEEN WORSE’

Presidential Spokesperson Harry L. Roque, meanwhile, said the survey result “could have been worse” and that he is glad that not 100% lost their jobs. “Ako po ay nagagalak na hindi 100% ang nawalan ng trabaho. Dahil po sa lockdown (I am glad that it isn’t 100% that lost jobs. Because of the lockdown), I am surprised by the resilience,” he said in a virtual briefing Monday. Labor groups expressed disappointment over the survey results as well as the government’s reaction. “The government as well as the capital should now accept the reality that the ‘whole of nation approach’ must have the frontliner and backliner workers as main element of the pandemic response. We need to preserve jobs. We need to generate new employment,” Nagkaisa Labor Coalition Chair Sonny Matula said in a statement. Another group, Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa (SENTRO), said Mr. Roque’s statement showed a lack of compassion for the labor sector. SENTRO Secretary General Josua Mata said in a message to reporters, “This is a time when we need a government that is truly decisive and compassionate. One that can assure its citizens that they will not be abandoned and that action is on the way. Roque’s statement gave neither.” — Gillian M. Cortez

Private sector, local governments to conduct pooled testing for COVID-19

THE PRIVATE sector is partnering with local governments for the conduct of coronavirus pooled testing, Presidential Adviser on Entrepreneurship Joey A. Concepcion announced Monday. He said 18 companies have already committed to support the program, which will start in Makati City then expand to the 15 other cities and one municipality in the National Capital Region. Pooled testing involves taking swab samples from several individuals and testing them all together using one kit. If the test result is negative, everyone in the pool is cleared; if positive, then each one will have to be tested individually. Mr. Concepcion said they plan to start with a pool of five swabs. — Gillian M. Cortez

11 courts designated for expropriation cases on national infra projects

THE SUPREME Court has designated 11 regional trial courts to handle expropriation cases involving national government infrastructure projects. These are located in the cities of Imus, Trece Martires, Dasmariñas, and Tagaytay in Cavite, Manila, and Caloocan City. “(T)o address the impending volume of expropriation cases to be filed before the courts, eleven RTCs may be initially designated as ‘Special Expropriation Courts for Public Roads’ to hear, try, and decide expropriation cases involving national government infrastructure projects in their respective territorial jurisdictions,” the high court said in its memorandum. More courts may be assigned upon the recommendation of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). The memo was prompted by a letter from DPWH Secretary Mark A. Villar in June seeking assistance on the possibility of expropriation proceedings for the acquisition of right-of-way for priority projects under the Build, Build, Build program. Mr. Villar, in his letter, informed the Office of the Chief Justice that two projects — the Cavite-Laguna Expressway Project and North-South Luzon Expressways Connector Road Projects — have a combined 308 expropriation cases pending in local courts. Over 900 more cases are expected to be filed in courts relating to the two projects. The Supreme Court said several Regional Development Councils have made a similar request on assigning courts for expropriation cases. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas









