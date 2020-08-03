Nationwide round-up

Duterte orders local governments: Pass law that will speed up telecom tower installation

PRESIDENT RODRIGO R. Duterte on Sunday directed local governments to pass within three days ordinances that will speed up the installation of telecommunication towers to improve nationwide coverage. In a televised talk, Mr. Duterte threatened officials who are "clearly delaying" the passage of local laws and gave local government three days to submit their ordinances to the Department of Interior and Local Government. "For the city councils now who are delaying the — the passing of the — of the ordinance… 'pag hindi ninyo inilabas 'yan (if you do not release that) beginning today, I'm going to give you exactly three days," he said. In his 5th State of the Nation Address on July 27, Mr. Duterte threatened telecommunication companies of closure or expropriation of assets if they fail to improve services by December. Telecom officials, on the other hand, have reiterated previous calls to improve bureaucracy, particularly the issuance of permits at the local government level. — Gillian M. Cortez










