Nationwide round-up

Tropical storm Hagupit seen out of Philippine area by Monday morning

TROPICAL STORM Hagupit, locally named Dindo, is expected to be out of the Philippine area by Monday morning while staying far from the country’s landmass as it moves northwest towards Japan, weather bureau PAGASA reported Sunday. At 10:00 a.m. Sunday, the storm was located 385 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes and heading towards the Ryukyu archipelago in Japan. “Additional intensification remains likely before it makes landfall over eastern China,” PAGASA said. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is seen to bring occasional light to heavy rains over Luzon.

DoTr says fate of motorcycle taxis rests on Congress



THE DEPARTMENT of Transportation (DoTr) supports the use of motorcycles as public transport, but Congress will first have to change the law, an official said on Sunday. DoTr Assistant Secretary Alberto H. Suansing, in a radio interview with DZBB on Sunday, said, “Wala naman kaming problema dun. Ang sinusulong lang namin palagi ay ang kaligtasan ng (We don’t have a problem with that. What we are pushing for is the safety of the) motorcycle taxi).” Under Philippine law, motorcycles can only be registered as private vehicles. Motorcycle taxi services were permitted during a pilot study headed by the DoTr’s technical working group, which ended March this year. Mr. Suansing said they will need a congressional resolution to continue and conduct a pilot run. He added that based on the last hearing, Congress plans to form a new technical working group that it will lead with DoTr representatives as members. — Gillian M. Cortez

2 applicants up for interview for Supreme Court post

THE JUDICIAL and Bar Council is set to interview two applicants for the Supreme Court justice post to be vacated by Associate Justice Jose C. Reyes, Jr., who will retire on Sept. 18. JBC announced that an online public interview will be held on Aug. 11 for Court of Appeals (CA) Associate Justice Apolinario D. Bruselas, Jr. and Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Alex L. Quiroz. Other applicants whose previous interviews are still valid are CA Associate Justices Nina G. Antonio-Valenzuela, Ramon A. Cruz, Japar B. Dimaampao, Jhosep Y. Lopez, Eduardo B. Peralta, Jr., Ricardo R. Rosario, Maria Filomena D. Singh, and Edwin D. Sorongon; Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Amparo M. Cabotaje-Tang and Associate Justice Oscar C. Herrara, Jr.; and Court Administrator Jose Midas P. Marquez. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas









