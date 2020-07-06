Nationwide round-up

Gov’t says country can’t afford another total lockdown

THE PRESIDENTIAL Palace on Monday said the country cannot afford another total lockdown despite the highest single-day record of coronavirus cases reported on Sunday at over 2,000. Palace Spokesperson Harry L. Roque, in a briefing, said the 2,493 new positive cases are mostly asymptomatic or mild. He added that less than 1% of the country’s over 44,000 patients are severe or critical. Mr. Roque said in Filipino, “94.3% are mild cases, 0.5% are severe and 0.1% only are critical. 5.1%, on the other hand, are asymptomatic.” Researchers have pointed out that the surge in cases comes after the easing of restrictions on business operations after more than two months of strict lockdown. Mr. Roque, however, said policies need to be balanced between public health safety and economy. — Gillian M. Cortez

Over 60,000 stranded people back to hometowns

A TOTAL of 62,762 people who were stranded in Metro Manila due to the lockdown have gone back to their hometowns as of July 2, Presidential Spokesperson Harry L. Roque reported on Monday. Mr. Roque said the government’s program to assist their return included rapid testing for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) upon the request of local governments as part of managing potential local transmissions of the deadly virus. “Bukod pa po sa rapid testing, sila po ay isa-subject to PCR kung mayroon po sa pagdating sa probinsya o ‘di naman po ay doon sa 14-day quarantine (Besides rapid testing, they are subject to PCR testing if it is available in the province they go to or to where they do the 14-day quarantine),” he said. In a separate briefing, Presidential Management Staff Assistant Secretary Joseph B. Encabo warned people against unauthorized trips back to their provinces, which he said compromises efforts to contain COVID-19 as health protocols are ignored. “Naniniwala po ako na ang mga kolorum activities na ‘yan ang isa sa mga main rason kung bakit tumataas po ang COVID-19 cases sa isang lugar (I believe these unathorized activities are one of the main reasons why COVID-19 cases are increasing in certain areas),” he said. — Gillian M. Cortez









