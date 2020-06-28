Nationwide round-up

More data breaches reported in universities in 1st 6 months

DATA BREACH notifications at universities and colleges reached 19 in the first six months this year, exceeding the 18 in full-year 2019, the National Privacy Commission (NPC) reported on Sunday. In a statement, NPC said educational systems are seeing more threats as they migrate processes online, with 69% of breaches coming from malicious attacks. This includes hacked portals at 73%; phishing, 18%; and stolen laptops, 9%. Meanwhile, 19% of the attacks came from system glitches and 12% from human error. NPC expects more breaches for the rest of 2020. Earlier this month, fake accounts using the names of university students surged on Facebook, and the student portals of Far Eastern University and Polytechnic University of the Philippines were hacked. NPC is recommending educational institutions to create data-breach response teams and conduct security audits to prevent data security vulnerabilities. NPC added that they are working with universities and colleges to create a data management code of conduct for school management, teachers, students, and parents. “Setting clear-cut guidelines is crucial today as the pandemic has compelled most businesses to migrate online. As this is uncharted territory for many, including the education sector, intensified guidance and awareness on data privacy and security practices must be provided to all,” Privacy Commissioner Raymund E. Liboro said at a meeting with school data privacy officers on Friday. — Jenina P. Ibañez

July 4 deadline set for return of OFW remains in Saudi Arabia

THE REMAINS of 301 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Saudi Arabia will be flown home before July 4, Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III said on Sunday. “We were given a deadline of July 4, so we hope to bring them back before that deadline,” he said in a statement. The remains include 152 OFWs who died from the coronavirus. The government is currently arranging for two chartered flights for the bodies. The Department of Health will release guidelines this week on the management of the remains. — Gillian M. Cortez

Child actors allowed to work but only from home

CHILDREN IN the entertainment industry are now allowed to resume work, but limited to shooting and taping at home. Under the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DoLE) Advisory No. 23 dated June 23, those below 15 years old can participate in projects for public entertainment and information if the “child’s performance to the assigned task, such as photo shoot or audio-video recording, shall be done in the child’s home under the supervision of the child’s adult family members.” The advisory also stated that production staff are allowed to go to the child’s residence if needed. If costumes or props will be used, the guardian of the child must ensure these are all disinfected. The employer of the child must also secure a work permit from the DoLE. — Gillian M. Cortez









