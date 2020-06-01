Nationwide round-up

CHED asks colleges, universities to reconsider tuition hike



THE Commission on Higher Education (CHED) called on colleges and universities to review their proposed tuition increases amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

In a briefing Monday, CHED Chairman Prospero E. De Vera said schools submitted their tuition adjustment applications to the CHED earlier this year, before the outbreak.

“Ang utos ng komisyon, i-review iyong application nila in the light of flexible learning at magkonsulta ulit sa mga magulang at sa mga estudyante at ipaliwanag iyong application ng tuition sa konteskto ng flexible learning (The Commission has directed them to review their application in light of flexible learning, and to consult with the parents and the students and explain the application of tuition fees in the context of flexible learning),” he said.

Mr. De Vera added that some universities have already announced the suspension of tuition fee hikes for this year.

Classes for tertiary education will begin August, but private universities have the option to open later. — Gillian M. Cortez

Senate president says P12B contact tracer budget better used for treatment

SENATE President Vicente C. Sotto III on Monday asked the health department to redirect its P11.7 billion budget towards the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients instead of employing contact tracers.

“It will be wiser and more practical to divert the P11.7 billion for the treatment of patients,” Mr. Sotto said in a statement. “We need funds to treat our sick kababayans (countrymen).”

The allocation is intended to hire 130,000 contact tracers for three months, which is among the recommendations of state economic managers to help workers displaced by the lockdown.

Mr. Sotto raised concern over using a multi-billion funding for employing people who are not trained for contact tracing, which may just delay processes.

“If the DoH (Department of Health) hires people who have no experience in investigation, then the program is practically useless,” he said.

Contact tracing efforts are currently being undertaken mainly by local governments through their health units and regional DoH offices with assistance from the police and other departments.

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez had said the mass hiring is seen to offset the estimated 1.2 million to 1.5 million job losses when Luzon was locked down since mid-March.

This comes as the government eases restrictions in Metro Manila, allowing select businesses and public transportation to partially resume operations.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon questioned the DoH for modifying the manner of reporting confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“What is the basis for disaggregating cases and how does that affect our interpretation of flattening of the curve?” Mr. Drilon said in a statement on Monday.

The DoH on Friday started classifying cases into “fresh” and “late” cases, which Mr. Drilon asked should be justified as he suspects it is intended to point the backlog to laboratories.

“If the DoH could not provide logical explanations for this, except for putting the blame on laboratories, then there is a reason to believe that it is underreporting COVID-19 cases,” he said. — Charmaine A. Tadalan

2nd tranche of cash aid distribution awaits completion of first set

THE second round of the government’s cash aid program for poor households affected by the lockdown, originally planned for distribution in May, will start this month when the first set is fully distributed.

In a briefing on Monday, Interior Secretary Eduardo M. Año said they will be signing a joint memorandum soon on the social amelioration program’s (SAP) second tranche, with four million new household beneficiaries already validated.

He added they are waiting for the first tranche to be fully distributed before they can proceed with the second round.

“‘Yung five million na sinabi natin na di binigyan noong unang tranche uunahin natin sila. Ang naulat na samin ay four million names na ay na-validate sa ‘min (The five million we mentioned earlier who were not covered in the first tranche will be our first priority [for the second tranche]. What was reported to us is four million names are already validated),” Mr. Año said.

The five million beneficiaries are on top of the 12 million households who will again be included in the second tranche.

The SAP aims to help 18 million of the poorest households affected by the ongoing crisis due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The initial distribution started in April, but Mr. Año said this is still ongoing, particularly in remote areas.

The first round has been marred by alleged corruption and inefficiency in some local government units, which were designated to handle the distribution.

Mr. Año assured this won’t be the case for the second tranche, saying, “We will make sure mas mabilis na ito kasi combination na ito ng (this will be faster because this is a combination of) manual at e-payment.” — Gillian M. Cortez

LTO to release double plates for motorcycles by July

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) will be able to start releasing the double plates for motorcycles by July, but the law relating to this requirement will already take effect June 6.

LTO Operations Division OIC Mercy Jane Paras-Leynes, in a briefing Monday, said the revised implementing rules and regulations for Republic Act 1235 or the Doble Plaka Law will already be effective by Saturday even without the front and back plates.

Ms. Leynes said they target to have all plates for registered motorbikes released by September. — Gillian M. Cortez

BI implements by-appointment policy at main office

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) now requires clients to set an appointment online before transacting at its main office in Manila.

In a statement, Commissioner Jaime H. Morente said they started the online appointment system on June 1 as part of the “new normal” to observe physical distancing amid the continued risks of spreading the coronavirus.

“Henceforth, only clients with appointment code will be served during the specified date and time of their appointment,” Mr. Morente said.

Clients may still avail of the services of BI-accredited travel agencies and law offices, which will then be responsible for securing the online appointment.

Instructions and requirements are available at the bureau’s Website.

For complaints or inquiries, Mr. Morente said these can be coursed through the bureau’s social media platforms and hotlines.

Melvin P. Mabulac, BI’s officer-in-charge spokesperson, reiterated that foreigners who hold permanent resident visas are currently not allowed to enter the country based on the guidelines issued by the national task force.

Those allowed are foreign crew members of airlines, overseas Filipino workers, foreign spouses and dependents of Filipinos, and diplomats. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas

DoLE says over 24,000 OFWs sent home to their provinces

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) announced Monday it has facilitated the return home of more than the 24,000 overseas workers who have been languishing in quarantine facilities.

In a statement on Monday, DoLE said, “As of May 31, 2020, a total of 25,002 stranded OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) have been released from quarantine facilities.”

Last week, the Palace ordered DoLE, the Department of Health, and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to immediately send the OFWs to their respective hometowns after reports of thousands who were unable to leave quarantine facilities despite testing negative for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and completing the mandatory 14-day quarantine. — Gillian M. Cortez

Farmers get distribution help from US through online platform

THE United States government is providing assistance to Filipino farmers through a digital platform for directly selling their produce locally, its Embassy said on Monday.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID), in coordination with government agencies and technology startup Insight Supply Chain, established “DELIVER-e,” which connects farmers in Luzon to buyers.

“We are proud to work with the Philippine government and private sector to open new distribution channels for agricultural produce, which will restore farmers’ incomes and support food security,” American Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Y. Kim said in a statement.

The platform, launched in early April amid the lockdowns to contain the coronavirus spread, has helped in selling over 156,000 kilograms of fresh fruits and vegetables through its first two electronic marketplaces, Gulay ng Bayan and City Farms Philippines.

DELIVER-e is part of the United States’ P900-million initiative to support businesses affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME).

The US government has so far provided a total of $15.5 million, or P780 million, financial assistance to the Philippines for the COVID-19 response.

This has helped in boosting testing capacity, training 7,000 health workers, and providing personal protective equipment to 14 health facilities across the country, among others. — Charmaine A. Tadalan

CoA flags NHA on overpayment to Smokey Mountain contractor

THE Commission on Audit (CoA) has warned the National Housing Authority (NHA) on its plan to pay P1.12-billion and transfer five hectares of government land to settle court cases with R-II Builders, Inc. (RBI), contractor of the Smokey Mountain Development and Reclamation Project.

In a May 12, 2020 audit memo addressed to NHA General Manager Marcelino P. Escalada, Jr. and his team, COA noted discrepancies between a court-approved P1.12-billion NHA-RBI compromise agreement and a 2019 NHA briefing paper submitted to Senator Juan Miguel F. Zubiri where the agency allegedly admitted that it already overpaid RBI by P301.7-million.

“While records disclose that NHA has not paid to RBI the court approved amount under the Compromise Agreement, the Management (NHA), as of to date, has not submitted to the Auditor the riposte or a copy of the comments, if any, of the OGCC (Office of the Government Corporate Counsel) to the AQM (Audit Query Memorandum) as well as the requested documents,” CoA said.

“As a consequence, evaluation of the validity of the transactions could not be had,” it added.

The state auditor also noted that a copy of the compromise agreement between NHA and RBI has yet to be submitted, which is “not in consonance with the freedom of information policy that recognizes and confirms the commitment of the Government to full public disclosure, transparency and accountability in public service.”

In a letter to Mr. Escalada dated October 16, 2018, Chief Government Corporate Counsel Elpidio J. Vega cautioned NHA about the supposed “variance” between its own computation and the proposed settlement with RBI amounting to P1.12-billion plus five hectares of government property in Vitas, Tondo.

Mr. Vega also urged NHA to defer its mediation with RBI, adding that any possible settlement should involve proper computation of interest as well as proper valuation of the properties to be given as payment to the firm.

RBI filed a complaint against NHA in September 2008 for “specific performance and damages” before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court.

In December 2011, the court ruled in favor of RBI, with the following orders: NHA to pay RBI P859 million plus legal interest until fully paid; NHA to convey ownership to RBI the five-hectare portion of Vitas Property, and additional two hectares; NHA to pay RBI P44 million in attorney’s fees and other litigation expenses, plus legal interest until fully paid; and dismissal of NHA’s compulsory counterclaims. — Genshen L. Espedido









