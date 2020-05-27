Nationwide round-up

Survey shows 60% of Filipinos wary of returning to work over virus fears

AT least 60% of Filipinos fear reporting back to work as they worry over the coronavirus threat, a poll by health maintenance organization PhilhealthCare, Inc. showed. According to the PhilCare Community Quarantine Wellness Index, 95.9% are concerned with the health of their loved ones, 93.6% feared being infected, and 94.1% worry about the “second wave” of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The survey, with 800 respondents, was conducted through phone. Fernando Paragas, lead researcher and professor at the University of the Philippines-Diliman, said companies should communicate better with their employees on protocols to address fears of returning to the office. “Maybe offices can be more proactive in communicating with their employees so whatever principles or protocols they have put in place, the different private establishments can do a better job of communicating with their employees,” he said in an online press conference. COVID-19 testing is not required under the return-to-work guidelines released by the Department of Health. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas

Poe wants higher budget for sidewalks, bike lanes

SENATOR Grace S. Poe Llamanzares on Wednesday pushed to increase the budget for improving urban mobility as the country adopts to the “new normal” with coronavirus transmissions still a threat. The higher funding will be used for walking and cycling infrastructures in line with the recommendation of the national task force to promote alternative modes of mobility. “This is an important step in our bicycle-friendly path to inclusive growth,” Ms. Llamanzares, who chairs the committee on public services, said in a statement. She also cited the P110-billion proposal of the Move as One Coalition, which includes a 1,600-kilometer walking and cycling infrastructure, and a bicycle-sharing program in Metro Manila. A P70-billion investment is also proposed for public transport infrastructure and P30 billion in service contracts for the sector. “This will protect the jobs of our 2.7 million land transport workers in the country by providing them a stable source of income independent of the number of passengers they have,” said Ernesto Cruz of the National Confederation of Transport Workers’ Union. — Charmaine A. Tadalan

New guidelines for immigration operations set

NEW protocols have been released for immigration employees and those transacting at the Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) main, satellite and extension offices. Commissioner Jaime H. Morente, in a statement on Wednesday, said workers will continue to follow several work schemes to observe physical distancing and avoid congestion in the offices. “We are adapting these new guidelines and protocols to ensure that our employees and persons who transact business in our offices are protected against the coronavirus,” Mr. Morente said. Deputy Commissioner Aldwin F. Alegre said wearing of face mask, sanitation, and physical distancing measures will be strictly required from both employees and individuals entering their offices. “These ‘new normal’ protocols will soon be posted in our bureau’s website for the information of the general public,” he said. The new rules will be in effect when the lockdown is lifted in Metro Manila and other areas. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas









