Nationwide round-up

Overweight cops will not get promotion, training opportunities

POLICE officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco F. Gamboa has ordered overweight cops to shape up or lose opportunities for career advancement trainings and promotion. Mr. Gamboa, in a press briefing Monday, said they will be strictly enforcing the policy on maintaining the ideal weight based on the body mass index (BMI). “You will be denied schooling until you comply to the BMI requirements,” he said. Mr. Gamboa said the directive covers all ranks, including non-commissioned officers. He cited that he ordered an overweight general to lose weight by going on a “yogurt diet,” but did not divulge the name. “Alam ko na kung sino tinutukoy n’yo (I know who you are referring to),” he told members of the media. “He has a particular target. Last week ko pa siya ni-remind at nagsimula na siyang bumili ng (I reminded him last week and he has already started buying) yoghurt,” he added, eliciting laughter from the press. Mr. Gamboa also acknowledged that he himself needs to lose four pounds to hit his ideal weight. The implementation of the intensified weight loss program follows a directive from Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo M. Año. — Emmanuel Tupas, PHILSTAR