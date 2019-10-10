Nationwide round-up

Bill filed on tax exemption for those caring for elderly parents

A LAWMAKER has filed a bill that would provide an additional personal tax exemption on individuals taking care of their elderly parents. Pampanga 2nd District Rep. Juan Miguel M. Arroyo filed House Bill No. 115 that aims to amend Republic Act No. 8424 or the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997. Under Republic Act No. 7432 or An Act to Maximize the Contribution of Senior Citizens to Nation-Building, Grant Benefits and Special Privileges and For Other Purposes, a taxpayer is allowed to include a senior citizen as a dependent. However, this was not “expressly provided” under RA 8424. The bill provides that an elderly parent who is at least 60 years old with no means of support should be considered as dependent of a taxpayer. Further, the measure proposes an additional P25,000 exemption to an elderly parent, provided that he/she is living with the taxpayer. — Vince Angelo C. Ferreras

Bersamin assures VP protest case not being manipulated

CHIEF JUSTICE Lucas P. Bersamin assured on Thursday that the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), is carefully deliberating on the vice presidential protest case, which is the cause for the deferred ruling. “Don’t worry, ‘di ko niluluto, ‘di pwede lutuin ‘yan (I am not manipulating, it cannot be manipulated). I know everybody is so keen expecting some announcements pero (but) very decisive but you know the (en) banc is very deliberate about serious matters,” he told reporters. The PET is currently reviewing the result of recount in the three provinces where cheating allegedly occurred in connection with the election protest of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr. A report on the recount was submitted by Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin S. Caguioa last month. Mr. Bersamin also said the PET does not feel any pressure despite a rally held in front of the compound during an en banc session earlier this week in anticipation of the ruling. “We do not feel the pressure. We know there is pressure there but we are very mature members of the SC so if anyone of us feels pressured we would just help the pressured member,” he said. The chief justice also said the tribunal has yet to take action on the urgent motion of Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” G. Robredo to be given a copy of the report “to put to rest the speculations in the greater interest of transparency.” — Vann Marlo M. Villegas

DoJ summons 13 rogue cops in drug reselling case

THE DEPARTMENT of Justice (DoJ) has summoned the 13 so-called “ninja cops” allegedly involved in the reselling of illegal drugs they seized in an operation in 2013. In the subpoena dated Oct. 9, the rouge cops were ordered to appear for the reinvestigation and submit additional evidence on Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. Those summoned are Superintendent (now Police Major) Rodney J. Baloyo IV. Police Master Sergeant Jules L. Maniago, Donald C. Roque, Ronald B. Santos, Rommel M. Vital, Alcindor M. Tinio, and Eligio D. Valeroso, Police Staff Sergent Dindo S. Dizon, Gilbert A. De Vera. Encarnacion Guerrero, Jr. and Dante M. Dizon and Police Corporal Anthony L. Lacsamana. The reopening of the case was ordered by Justice Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra on Oct. 6. Former Criminal Investigation and Detection Group chief Benjamin B. Magalong, now Baguio City mayor, told the Senate on Oct. 1 that the 13 cops from Pampanga conducted a buy-bust operation on Nov. 29, 2013 and reported that they seized 38 kilograms of drugs and arrested the drug trafficker. However, Mr. Magalong said further investigation of the case showed that the police seized about 200 kilos of illegal drugs worth P648 million and about P10 million in cash. The trafficker also allegedly paid them P50 million to present a different Korean national in his place. Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Aaron N. Aquino also told senators during the probe that national Police chief Oscar D. Albayalde allegedly sought to halt the dismissal of the 13 policemen when he was acting regional director for Metro Manila in 2016. An order for their dismissal in 2014 was not implemented and they were just given the penalty of demotion. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas

PNP denies reports of Albayalde resignation

THE PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) on Thursday denied rumors on the resignation of PNP chief General Oscar D. Albayalde that circulated through mobile text messages. “False report. It could be fake news circulating in social media,” PNP spokesperson Bernard M. Banac said. The PNP chief has repeatedly said that he is ready to turn over his post and has left his fate to the decision of President Rodrigo R. Duterte. Several former police officials have pointed to his involvement in the reselling of illegal drugs seized in an operation by police officers in 2013. Mr. Albayalde has denied the allegations. — Marc Wyxzel C. Dela Paz