Nationwide round-up (10/25/20)

PHL gets vice-chair post in ILO government group

THE PHILIPPINES has been elected as vice-chair for the International Labor Organization’s (ILO) sub-group on government, giving the country voting and speaking rights in making labor policies. The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Geneva reported that Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III will take on the role as vice-chair for government in the ILO starting next year. “This is the first time in the 100 years of the ILO that an observer nation is elected as vice-chair of its government group, the body that represents governments in the tripartite global labor organization,” the Department of Labor and Employment said in a statement on Sunday. Mr. Bello will also be sitting as chair for the government’s group during the International Labor Conference in 2022. — Gillian M. Cortez

Former Bayan Muna representative dares Parlade to file charges

LAWYER Neri J. Colmenares, a former congressional member representing party-list Bayan Muna, dared a military general to stop red-tagging individuals and groups, and instead take legal action against alleged communist rebels. Mr. Colmenares challenged Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Parlade Jr., head of the Southern Luzon Command to file formal charges against them rather than resorting to “trial by publicity.” “(Mr.) Parlade’s statement that he will sue us during the official proscription (of alleged terrorists) proves the anti-terrorism law is meant to harass critics,” Mr. Colmenares told BusinessWorld. The military officer recently made controversial remarks against prominent female personalities over alleged involvement with leftist groups, for which he has been chided by a couple of Cabinet members. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza