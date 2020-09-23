National youth online chess tourney set

THE Endgame Sports Multi-Events, Inc. and National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) are teaming up in staging the 2020 National Youth Online Chess Championships and Masters Challenge set for Sept. 29 to Oct. 10.

A guaranteed cash pot worth P77,000 will be up for grabs in the tournament divided into several age-group categories — boys open and girls divisions for 7-Under, 9-under, 11-under, 13-under, 15-under and 17-under — plus the masters event for older players including titled ones.

“It is the goal of Endgame Sports to encourage the youth to keep on focusing their training and attain new heights,” said Endgame Sports founding president Cris Aspiras.

“Youth program is the main thrust of the National chess program, they have my support,” said NCFP president Cong. Butch Pichay.

For inquiries, interested parties may contact Michelle Yaon at 0966-8108378 or may log in at www.endgamesportsmgmt.com.

The tournament will start the qualifying tournaments in 7U, 9U and 11U at 9 a.m. on Sept. 29 followed by the 13U, 15U and 17U the next day and the Masters Challenge on Oct. 1.

The grand finals is set for Oct. 3-4 for 7U, 9U, 11U, Oct. 6-7 for 13U, 15U and 17U and Oct. 9-10 for the masters using the time control of 15 minutes plus a five-second increment.

Registration is free to all seeing action in the 7U, 9U, 11U and 13U levels while those playing in the 15U, 17U and masters class must pay P100 to join with all required to have lichess, viber and Zoom accounts.









