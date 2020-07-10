Nas Daily goes beyond a minute in Spotify’s first Asian podcast original

ISRAELI video blogger Nuseir Yassin, better known as Nas Daily, will be the host of Spotify’s “first ever Asia-led Spotify Podcast Original” called NasTalks where he will talk about anything and everything, but mostly about the inspirations behind the one-minute videos he used to post on Facebook daily that earned him his moniker.

“I make one-minute, two-minute, three-minute videos, that’s it. But for the first time in my life, I’m making 45-minute long podcasts, why? Because I want to go deep into the topics that matter and discuss them openly and honestly,” Mr. Yassin said at the launch video posted on Spotify’s Twitter account on July 8.

Mr. Yassin gained fame online after making 1,000 one-minute videos on Facebook which covered a wide range of topics from mosquitoes to interracial dating to political movements. He also featured the Philippines in 2017 which was followed by an eight-minute video of his eight-day trip in the country in the same year. In 2018, he created another Philippine video, calling it the “most lovable country.”

The 28-year-old is currently based in Singapore where he leads his video production company and is doing one video a week for 100 weeks, a feat that is expected to conclude in 2021.

“In this podcast nothing is off-limits: The Israel and Palestine conflict, growing up as a brown kid, anything that makes me angry. Me and my guests simplify topics that no one cares about, and suddenly everyone relates,” he said on the podcasts’ Spotify page.

The first episode, which was uploaded on July 7, focused on the inspiration behind Nas Daily but will soon also cover topics such as politics and finding fame through social media.

The podcast will feature guests from around the world, highlighting creators, politicians and authors. In the first few weeks of the show, Nas will be joined by Filipino-American vlogger Wil Dasovich and Israeli historian Yuval Noah Harari.

“Going into podcasting makes perfect sense for the Nas Daily journey,” he said in a release before adding, “It’s hard to deep-dive into topics in less than three minutes and I’m looking forward to longer discussions with other points of view. It’s my first venture into long-form content and I am thrilled to partner with Spotify to bring this show to life.”

The Nas Talks podcast can be accessed at https://open.spotify.com/show/1GdTMF4b8x5WTJuk66enCq. — ZBC









