Nancy Binay, Dela Rosa lead Day 2 of filing of candidacies

By Charmaine A. Tadalan, Reporter

REELECTIONIST Senator Maria Lourdes Nancy S. Binay on Friday filed her certificate of candidacy (CoC) at the Commission on Election (Comelec) amid rivalry between her siblings over the Makati City mayoral post.

The Senator was accompanied by Jejomar Erwin “Junjun” S. Binay, Jr., who recently disclosed that he will go against sister and incumbent Makati City Mayor Abigail S. Binay.

She, however, refused to address the issue as they have yet to discuss as a family. “Pagbalik ng parents namin, mag-uusap kaming buong pamilya. So, at the moment, hold muna ‘yang Binay vs. Binay hanggang di pa kami nakakapag usap,” she told reporters, Friday. (When our parents return, we’ll discuss as a family. So at the moment, let’s hold that Binay vs. Binay issue until we’ve talked about it.)

For his part, Mr. Binay, former Makati mayor, said, “Well, if I would put into weight itong mga taong nagka-clamor (these people who are clamoring [for my candidacy]), of course gusto ko silang paglingkuran (I want to serve them), of course kailangan ko rin kausapin ‘yung tatay ko (I also need to talk to my father).”

Another senatorial aspirant who filed his candidacy on Friday is former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald dela Rosa, who said he’ll be push for reinstating capital punishment, should he win a seat in the chamber.

“Sabi ko (I said) restoration of death penalty talaga,” Mr. dela Rosa said, adding that he will propose to impose it on drug-related crimes and other heinous crimes, such as rape and murder.

‘OVERWHELMING POPULARITY’

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador S. Panelo, in his first press briefing as President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s new spokesperson, expressed confidence the candidates endorsed by the President will win.

“I think so, considering the overwhelming popularity of the President. I think the people who support him will support the candidates that he will endorse. And that’s logical and understandable,” Mr. Panelo said.

Another senatorial aspirant who filed his candidacy on Friday is lawyer Lorenzo G. Gadon, who led the impeachment moves against then Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno.

“The form that he submitted in the first instance was not the form he should have submitted,” Comelec Spokesperson James B. Jimenez said of Mr. Gadon’s initial CoC.

Also on Friday, party-lists Gabriela, Kabataan and Acts-Teachers filed their certificate of nomination and acceptance (CoNA).

Gabriela’s party-list nominees include incumbent Representative Arlene Brosas, Bai Ali Indayla, and Lucy Francisco.

Kabataan party-list nominees are: Rep. Sarah Jane T. Elago, Erika Cruz from the National Capital Region, and Vennel Chenfoo from Southern Mindanao.

ACT Teachers Party-List nominees will be Rep. France Castro, Benjie Valbuena, and Jeanette Cawiding.

Comelec Chair Sheriff M. Abbas confirmed receipt of a letter from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Department of Interior and Local Government to disqualify candidates that are included in the narco list of those agencies.

DILG Asec. Jonathan E. Malaya said the final list will come from the PDEA.

TINDIG PILIPINAS

Also on Friday, an opposition coalition formally backed five senatorial hopefuls for next year’s midterm elections.

Tindig Pilipinas endorsed De La Salle University College of Law founding dean Jose Manuel I. Diokno, Magdalo Party-list representative Gary C. Alejano, and civic leader Samira A. Gutoc-Tomawis in a press conference on Friday, Oct. 12, in Cubao, Quezon City.

Mr. Diokno was already introduced by the Liberal Party (LP) last month as part of its senatorial slate, together with reelectionist Senator Paolo Benigno A. Aquino IV and former deputy House speaker Lorenzo R. Tanada III, who were also both endorsed by Tindig Pilipinas.

Mr. Alejano and Ms. Gutoc-Tomawis will be part of the LP lineup.

“They will fight for all of us. They will be our fighters against poverty, for social inclusion, and for the nation’s sovereignty,” the group said.

When asked about their election chances, Ms. Gutoc-Tomawis said, “Para sa aking mga taga-Mindanao (For my fellow Mindanaoans), definitely, surveys are not measurement of performance level. In fact, marami po akong mga kababayan na as far as Tawi-Tawi na hindi naabot ng survey.” (Many of my countrymen as far as Tawi-Tawi have not been polled.)

She added, “On name recall..siyempre hindi kami artista….Iakyat niyo ang antas ng diskusyon. Iakyat niyo ang antas ng diskurso….Bigyan niyo po ng chance ang mga nasa highlands.” (We’re not celebrities. Raise the level of discussion. Give a chance to those in the highlands.)

Mr. Alejano said he does not care what the surveys show but what the people want: “Hindi kami tumitingin sa survey, kami ay tumingin sa sintemyento ng taong bayan.”

Mr. Diokno said he would just like to focus on providing justice to people once elected.

Among the three of them, only the names of Messrs. Alejano and Diokno have appeared in the Social Weather Stations survey sponsored by Presidential Political Adviser Francis N. Tolentino, although Mr. Alejano placed 22nd with 4% voters preference rating, and Mr. Diokno placed 23rd-24th with 3% rating.

Former senator and interior secretary Manuel A. Roxas II is so far the only oppositionist in the so-called “Magic 12,” in reference to the 12 seats available in next year’s midterm polls. He ranked seventh with a voter’s preference rating of 30%.

The LP will announce its final lineup on Oct. 24. — with Vince Angelo C. Ferreras and Camille A. Aguinaldo