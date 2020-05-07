NAIA revenue foregone due to ECQ tops P1 billion

ESTIMATED revenue foregone by the Ninoy International Airport (NAIA) due to travel restrictions imposed under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) topped P1 billion at the end of April, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said.

“Sa ngayon, ayon sa last tally namin, noong end of April ay tumatala na po kami ng almost mahigit po isang bilyon na losses sa ating revenue (At last count at the end of April, we estimate over P1 billion in lost revenue),” MIAA General Manager Eddie V. Monreal said in a virtual briefing Thursday.

He noted that NAIA used to handle an average of 768 flights per day before the lockdowns caused by coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Minsan sampung flights a day ang commercial flights natin (Sometimes we have only 10 commercial flights a day),” Mr. Monreal said.

He also said it may take time for the country’s main air hub to recover when the capital shifts to the more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ).

“I’m really fervently hoping na sana bumalik na sa dating sigla pero medyo matagal (I hope operations return to their former levels but it will take time). It’s wishful thinking… marami po tayong mga restrictions at siguro we have to build passengers’ confidence in terms of travelling (There are still many restrictions and it will take time to rebuild confidence in air travel). Magagawa natin ‘yan sa tulong ng ating mga kababayan na sumunod at tumalima sa ating mga panuntunan…para ang inyong area ay maging COVID-free (We’ll do it with the cooperation of our countrymen who will follow the rules to help keep us COVID-free),” he said.

The government on Wednesday announced new rules for the so-called new normal at international and domestic airports.

MIAA said it will enforce distancing rules, conduct temperature and contactless security checks with the resumption of commercial flights.

It said social distancing will be enforced at all queuing points, and temperatures checked at security and vehicle checkpoints at the four terminals of the capital’s international airport.

Malacañang has said that the temporary ban on international inbound flights that started on Sunday will run until 11:59 p.m. on May 8.

MIAA said people entering the airport must wear face masks, adding that it has acquired 133,750 surgical face masks and 4,500 washable masks for its workers.

Only passengers with valid travel documents and confirmed bookings for the day will be allowed to enter the airport. — Arjay L. Balinbin


















