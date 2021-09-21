NACIONAL Chapels and Crematory has launched a P200-million center for memorial services in its Quezon City location.

The five-story center houses 15 chapels, nine of which have family rooms with a bedroom, dining area, and bathroom.

The center also has viewing rooms for cremation and other memorial services, along with lounges and non-denominational incense rooms.

“For these important undertakings, the new Nacional has been fitted with modern technology through a suite of new state-of-the-art equipment,” Nacional said in a press release on Tuesday.

“The Nacional redevelopment project is one of the biggest undertakings in the memorial services industry in the last ten years. It started in 2018 and took three years to complete.”

The P200-million budget covered all the renovation work done at the Araneta Avenue memorial chapels.

Formerly known as Nacional Memorial Homes, the chapels and crematory center is now managed by Rosehills Memorial Management Philippines, Inc., which also runs The Chapels at Heritage Park in Taguig City.

“Careful planning and robust investment came into achieving our goal of giving Filipino families a modern facility they can enjoy for their memorial needs without putting a strain on their financial resources,” Rosehills President Lia L. Enriquez said. — Jenina P. Ibañez