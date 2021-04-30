The regulatory office (RO) of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) said that the two Metro Manila water concessionaires still cannot disconnect the water supply of customers who have not paid their bills, following the government’s decision to extend the second strictest lockdown level over capital and nearby areas.

“The MWSS RO’s directive to Maynilad and Manila Water to suspend all service disconnection activities is still in effect,” the MWSS Public Information Office told reporters in an e-mailed press advisory on Friday.

On Wednesday, President Rodrigo R. Duterte announced in a televised address that he is extending the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) status over Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite until May 14.

Earlier this month, the MWSS stretched the suspension of disconnection activities up until the MECQ status in the capital region was to be lifted on May 1.

