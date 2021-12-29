The Manuel V. Pangilinan (MVP) Group of Companies continues to augment its support for the communities affected by Typhoon Odette amid the holiday season. Beyond the initiatives that its companies mobilized throughout the past week, the group organized “Gabay sa Pagbangon,” an online concert for the benefit of the calamity-stricken areas in Visayas and Mindanao, streaming live on Dec. 29.

Spearheaded by Metro Pacific Investments Foundation (MPIF), PLDT-Smart Foundation (PSF), and the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF), and with the support of the ASEAN Center for Biodiversity (ACB), Gabay sa Pagbangon brought together a premiere roster of local talents, performing for the purpose of generating more aid and assistance for the affected communities.

The proceeds will augment the funds and appropriations raised by the group to mobilize manpower assistance, food, water, shelter materials, and mercy missions of around P80 million to date.

Singing for Hope

Hosted by Pops Fernandez and with the special participation of Derek Ramsey, Iza Calzado, and Dominic Roque, the performance lineup included Sharon Cuneta, Gary Valenciano, Maestro Ryan Cayabyab, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Martin Nievera, Ogie Alcasid, Basil Valdez, Kuh Ledesma, Jose Mari Chan, Erik Santos, Christian Bautista, Jed Madela, Ben&Ben, Vina Morales, Jona, Klarisse, Jason Dy, and The Company. These artists have selflessly dedicated their talent and time with only the fulfillment of helping in return — most of whom have supported Gabay Guro for over 15 years in their own personal capacity.

Streamed free via the Gabay Advocacies, Gabay Guro, and DepEd Facebook pages, the Gabay sa Pagbangon Concert is the group’s secondary effort towards drumming up more financial and in-kind help. In line with Gabay Komunidad and the Tuloy Pa Rin Ang Pasko movement, the concert’s entertainment value falls second to its two main objectives: to reach a wider audience with the aim of receiving more donations; and to be a source of hope, love, and holiday cheer for all amid the difficult situation.

“You cannot have donor fatigue during times like this, because they just need help,” said Chairman Manny V Pangilinan in an interview. “Whatever we can do — from the smallest to the biggest of help that we can render will be greatly appreciated by our people.”

Part of the proceeds from the online concert will be utilized for the purchase of necessities, primarily clean drinking water, ready-to-eat or shelf-stable meals, and building materials for reconstructing damaged shelters.

MPIF President Melody M. Del Rosario enjoins all who are able to share what they can — be it time, resources, or even links on social media. “Now more than ever, the spirit of bayanihan sees us through the darkest of moments — and that is what we at the MVP Group wish to uplift for our affected kababayans. What we think are small, insignificant contributions will amass into an expansive impact that changes the lives of those in need.”

Instrumental to the online concert are musical director Eloisa Matias, Sernne Dominica, and other production volunteers — all Gabay Guro supporters who have helped with several of the group’s initiatives.

MPIC President & CEO Jose Ma. K. Lim expressed his thanks to those who have made the event possible. “We will only be able to rise above any devastation if we help one another. We are thankful for everyone who made this collaboration happen, as this initiative is in line with our purpose of uplifting the lives of Filipinos.”

Reaching Out for Purpose

In collaboration with the Department of Education (DepEd), a significant amount of the proceeds was earmarked for the benefit of affected teachers and learners in the ravaged areas. For several years, the group has helped many disaster-stricken areas to normalize their situation, developing efforts that aim to uplift the level of resilience in these communities.

Through Gabay Guro, the MVP Group’s flagship advocacy program, classrooms were built to withstand more than 250kph winds as part of the group’s sustainability and climate resilience initiatives. Schools built in Leyte, Bohol, Capiz after Typhoon Yolanda and the big earthquake survived the wrath of Odette.

The benefit concert also intends to help the Gabay Guro teachers in Visayas and Mindanao ensure that no learner is left behind.

Calling Out for Healing

Beyond providing relief support, the concert aimed to reiterate the importance of climate change awareness and spark urgency towards climate action, environmental responsibility, and the development of sustainable initiatives with respect to climate resilience. Odette serves as a devastating reminder that the time to act is now.

Super-typhoons such as these are a stark example of what the country and the rest of the world will continue to experience if the continuous neglect for the environment persists. Through Gabay Kalikasan, the group aims to become catalysts for a cleaner, greener, and more resilient planet for every Filipino. With the support of ACB, the Gabay sa Pagbangon benefit concert is only one of the MVP Group’s trumpeting initiatives to reach out to more Filipinos and encourage positive change.

“Our group has always been at the forefront of environmental protection because we believe that it is our collective responsibility to heed the call for climate action and take care of our environment and natural ecosystems in light of our importance to our planet’s health,” said MPIC Chief Finance, Risk and Sustainability Officer Chaye A. Cabal-Revilla. “This is why, for years now, we have been actively pursuing environmental protection programs such as reforestation, urban biodiversity, mangroves preservation, marine protection, and wetlands conservation.”

In line with the MVP Gabay Advocacies for a Sustainable Philippines, Gabay Komunidad focuses on building a more resilient and disaster-prepared country. Guided by this advocacy, the entire group is taking significant strides towards providing as much assistance to the victims as possible, as soon as possible.

