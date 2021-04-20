AN EMERGENCY quarantine facility in Antipolo, Rizal has been set up for employees of companies led by businessman Manuel V. Pangilinan (MVP), PLDT, Inc. announced on Tuesday. The facility was set up to “help care for employees with asymptomatic to mild cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019),” PLDT said in an e-mailed statement. “Select areas within the 10-hectare space of the First Pacific Leadership Academy (FPLA) have been repurposed into makeshift rooms, augmenting FPLA’s existing hotel facilities currently being used to isolate employee-patients,” it added. The facility houses 240 individual air-conditioned tents and beds. “Doctors and nurses to be housed in FPLA will work on 8-hour shifts 24/7… Meals, medical supplies, and phone and data connectivity will all be provided. Employees who test positive for COVID-19 will be given Quarantine Leave, separate from standard Sick Leave credits,” it added. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Arjay L. Balinbin