To alleviate the severe damage caused by Typhoon Odette, the Manuel V. Pangilinan (MVP) Group of Companies, sent immediate financial and material assistance to the victims in Visayas and Mindanao – after having raised more than P50M total for relief and rehabilitation support.

MPIC and MPIF, through the Philippine Armed Forces, mobilized the distribution of 200 blankets and towels to families in its coastal community partner in Del Carmen, Siargao last Sunday. The municipality houses one of MPIF’s three Mangrove Centers and has been an integral partner in ensuring the protection and conservation of the local biosystems.

Beyond this, MPIC and MPIF are also donating P1M total for Alagang Kapatid Foundation Inc.’s Feeding Program and Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation Inc. (PDRF), to provide financial support for their own Typhoon Odette initiatives. 500 ready-to-cook Lugaw packs, 200 portable water filters, 100 sacks of rice, and 200 solar lamps will be sent to Surigao del Norte, Cordova in Cebu, and the province of Bohol. Additional 400 food packs with canned goods and vegetables will also make their way to these sites through MPIF.

The rest of MPIC’s subsidiaries are also carrying out their own efforts to ensure that the basic utilities and needs for our countrymen affected by this super typhoon are immediately provided. Beyond the raised funds in excess of P50M, the companies have also provided over P24M to date in additional support, P8M of which was raised in the group’s 18-hour telethon. The entire group continues its efforts to raise funds to extend help to far flung areas affected by the typhoon.

“We have faced many disasters in the past—Ondoy, Yolanda, Marawi, Taal. The names may change but our duty to help does not,” said Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan in an appeal to his group. “Let us go this extra mile during this holiday season. Please give so that our people can have some cheer and joy in the middle of their difficulties.”

Beyond Infrastructure, towards Relief and Rehabilitation

Meralco and One Meralco Foundation (OMF) deployed under Task Force Kapatid, assisting the Visayan Electric Company (VECO) in Cebu on the power restoration of downed distribution lines. The company has organized a team composed of 50 engineers, linemen, support personnel and 15 heavy equipment and other vehicles. OMF mobilized 31 linemen in Bohol. The company also deployed 3 gensets for cellphone and emergency light charging in Siargao. 144 solar torches were distributed o families in Siargao and Dinagat, while 3,000 relief packs made their way to Bohol, Southern Leyte, Palawan, and Cebu.

Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) through its subsidiary, Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC), distributed food packs for CCLEC employees and families, as well as donated 2,000 food packs for Cordova and Cebu City. MPTC also donated P1M in relief support to the province of Leyte, consisting of 300 sacks of rice, 1,000 bottles of water, 500 blankets, 100 boxes of assorted canned goods, 50 boxes of noodles, and 1,000 GI sheets.

Maynilad has pledged P1.5M to PDRF and sent over 5,500 bottles of water to Cebu, Bohol, Siargao, Palawan, and Dinagat Islands. The company also has mobile water treatment plants ready for deployment.

Metro Pacific Water, Metro Pacific Iloilo Water, and Metro Dumaguete Water are all working together to ensure 24/7 operations and customer service hotlines, continuous water supply, and keeping static tanks and water tanker on standby. They have also distributed potable water and water tankers, 200 carboys of 20-L drinking water for the DRRMC, and provided relief packs and water for evacuation centers.

In a joint program with PDRF, Makati Medical Center Foundation, Energy Development Corporation, Project Michelangelo, and Philippine Airlines, Makati Medical Center, one of the hospitals under the Metro Pacific Hospital network, will conduct damage assessment and needs analysis for Siargao’s local hospital and healthcare system through a Philippine Airlines aircraft – the same aircraft will be converted to do MEDEVAC for injured cases to be airlifted to Cebu and Manila.

Beyond Connectivity, towards Revival and Resurgence

MPIC’s Kapatid Companies have also mobilized immediate initiatives to address the pressing needs of the affected communities. Alongside round-the-clock network restoration efforts, PLDT and its wireless subsidiary Smart, with PLDT-Smart Foundation provided their Libreng Tawag and Charging Stations typhoon-hit areas of Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao; 13 gensets for Ilog and Kabangkalan in Negros, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte; and 6,500 food packs for Cebu, Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental, Southern Leyte, Dinagat and Surigao. 500 free sims were distributed to Kabankalan and three satellite phones were donated to PDRF. Collectively, they are distributing 14,000 relief packs to various Visayas-Mindanao areas. To reach more beneficiaries, PLDT and Smart’s Text to Donate platform allows Smart, Sun and TNT customers to send donations to PLDT-Smart via their postpaid lines, prepaid load, or via PayMaya.

PayMaya also arranged a fundraising drive to support the response for Typhoon Odette-affected communities, enabling 20 organizations with online donation platforms to raise funds for their Typhoon Odette relief and response efforts. Through PayMaya’s #TyphoonRelief page in the PayMaya website or the Donations Tile in the Pay Bills section of the PayMaya app, users are able to donate to their chosen charitable organizations.

Alagang Kapatid Foundation Inc. (AKFI) mobilized two truckloads of food and hygiene items and set up Libreng Tawag and Charging Services for victims in Southern Leyte, Surigao, Siargao, and Dinagat.

Beyond Responsible Mining, towards Alleviation and Reassurance

Philex Mining Corporation pledged Libreng Charging assistance to the immediate community at their Silangan Mindanao Mining project site in Brgy. Timamana, Tubod, and Surigao del Norte upon arrival of their gensets. Philex employees likewise mobilized a donation drive within their company to secure more items for their beneficiary communities.

In line with the MVP Gabay Advocacies for a Sustainable Philippines, Gabay Komunidad focuses on building a more resilient and disaster-prepared country. Guided by this advocacy, the entire group is taking significant strides towards providing as much assistance to the victims as possible, as soon as possible.

