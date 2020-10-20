Murray, Cardinals rout mistake-prone Cowboys

KYLER Murray passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to help the Arizona Cardinals record a 38-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night at Arlington, Texas.

Christian Kirk caught two touchdown passes — including an 80-yarder — and Kenyan Drake rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries for the Cardinals (4-2). Murray completed 9 of 24 passes for 188 yards and also rushed for 74 yards on 10 carries. Arizona’s Budda Baker and Dre Kirkpatrick intercepted passes.

The Cowboys played their first game without star quarterback Dak Prescott, who is out for the season after sustaining a severe ankle injury. Andy Dalton completed 34 of 54 passes for 266 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for Dallas (2-4), which committed four turnovers.

Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 49 yards on 12 carries and lost two fumbles — one as a runner, one as a receiver. He has fumbled five times this season, losing a career-worst four.

Murray played at AT&T Stadium for the first time as a pro and improved to 7-0 in the facility, counting his high school and college careers. He won three state titles in the building while playing for Allen High, located about 25 miles north of Dallas.

The game was played in front of 25,174, a count limited by COVID-19 protocols.

Arizona held a 438-344 edge in total offense while beating Dallas for the fifth time in the past six meetings.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Cardinals scored 21 points in the second to take control.

The first touchdown occurred shortly after Elliott’s first lost fumble. Kirk came across in motion and received a forward flip from Murray and raced toward the right side of the end zone for a 6-yard score with 12:58 left in the half.

Elliott lost another fumble to give the Cardinals a short field, and Drake scored from the 1 to cap a five-play, 27-yard drive to make it 14-0 with 10:31 left.

Arizona forced a punt later in the stanza, and Murray and Kirk teamed up on the 80-yard touchdown on the first play. Kirk stretched out his arms to make a fingertip grab at the Dallas 35-yard line and raced for the score with 4:43 left in the half.

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 34-yard field goal with 10 seconds left to leave Dallas trailing 21-3.

Kirkpatrick intercepted Dalton — the two were teammates in Cincinnati for the past eight seasons — early in the third quarter. The Cardinals cashed in with Murray’s 1-yard run with 7:53 left in the period.

Zane Gonzalez booted a 26-yard field goal to give the Cardinals a 31-3 lead with 8:54 left before Dalton threw a 1-yard scoring pass to Amari Cooper with 2:48 remaining. Drake tacked on a 69-yard touchdown run with 1:49 left. — Reuters