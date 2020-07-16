MultiSys launches cash disbursement platform CashBox

The COVID-19 restrictions are here to stay for the foreseeable future and people need new ways to transact with each other to cope with the “new normal”. With this, leading software solutions company Multisys Technologies Corporation developed and launched its new cash disbursement platform, CashBox, that will provide a new cash disbursement option for companies, organizations, and the public, in general.

CashBox enables people to transfer cash from digital channels to physical branches and vice versa. With the platform, private and public organizations can smoothly accomplish money transfers such as employee salaries, monetary incentives, financial distributions, and other corporate disbursements, digitally anytime and anywhere.

Existing employees’ list, for instance, can easily be uploaded, added, or edited by company administrators, and disbursement transactions can be virtually tracked and managed in real-time at the comfort of their homes or offices, at day or night, even on Sundays and holidays. The recipients, on the other hand, would receive the cash transfer through their chosen financial institution within their vicinity, hassle-free.

Among the financial institutions that tapped MultiSysis P.J. Lhuillier Inc. (PJLI), the parent company of the Philippines’ largest microfinancial services provider Cebuana Lhuillier. MultiSys is integrating PJLI’s Corporate Payout and Remittance to CashBox.

“We developed CashBox to make it easier for companies and organizations to responsibly handle routine financial tasks, while making sure that their recipients are given convenience. CashBox is adaptable to both tech and non-tech savvy users,” MultiSys CEO and founder David Almirol, Jr. said.

Cebuana Lhuillier, the country’s leading microfinancial services company, has established its dominance in the field through offering pawning, remittance, micro savings, micro insurance, bills payment, e-load, and business-to-business micro loan solutions services. For more than 30 years, Cebuana Lhuillier continuously provides fast, easy, secure, and convenient microfinancial products and services to more than 30 million customers through over 2,500 branches nationwide, an overseas branch in Hong Kong, and a marketing office in Dubai, UAE.

“PJLI’s integration with MultiSys’ Cashbox is a great move into the future.Their advanced technology coupled with our expansive network will ensure security while providing convenience to clients on a large scale,” added Cebuana Lhuillier president and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier.









