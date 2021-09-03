The COVID-19 pandemic underscores that indeed health is wealth. For micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the public health crisis highlights the need to invest in the health and well-being of employees who stand as their most valuable assets. Entrepreneurs need to ensure that their employees are covered in case of illness, accident or disability.

Insular Life (InLife,) the country’s largest Filipino life insurance company, pioneered in group insurance to help companies secure “A Lifetime for Good” for their employees. And to better serve MSMEs during these uncertain times, InLife partnered with UnionBank of the Philippines to be part of the online platform called the UnionBankGlobalLinker.

For companies with as few as five employees to as many as 5,000 employees, InLife’s customizable solutions include life insurance, health care, credit protection, accident and disability, critical illness, retirement and fund management programs.

“While entrepreneurs provide protection for their employees during this public crisis, employees, in turn, help their employers strengthen their businesses during these challenging times,” he added.

To know more about InLife’s insurance plans for small businesses, visit https://unionbank.globallinker.com/InLife and sign up for free.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA