METRO MANILA Rail Transit (MRT) Line 7 is 67% complete and will start partial operations by the fourth quarter of 2022, President Rodrigo R. Duterte said Thursday.

“We can proudly say that this new rail transit system runs more than 24 kilometers from North Avenue in Quezon City to San Jose del Monte in Bulacan,” he said at an online news briefing. “It is a world-class mode of transportation for the benefit of the people.”

The total cost was P77 billion, he added, funded via a public-private partnership with San Miguel Corp. under a build, transfer, operate arrangement, with a concession period of 25 years.

“The MRT project will provide the public with a fast, efficient, convenient, safe, and reliable transportation system that will result in increased activity (for) businesses in Metro Manila and nearby provinces,” Mr. Duterte said.

MRT Line 7 is a 22.8km-long elevated rapid transit line under construction since April 2016. The elevated line will have 14 stations.

It can carry about 28,000 passengers an hour in each direction, which can be extended to roughly 36,000 passengers an hour with further upgrades. It is estimated to initially serve about 350,000 passengers a day, which will increase to 800,000 passengers a day upon completion of the upgrades.

Metro Manila is currently served by Light Rail Transit (LRT) 1, LRT 2, and MRT 3, while the MRT 7 line will be connected to MRT Lines 1 and 3.

“It is also good to know that this new train system will have minimized air pollution as it is a greener and more energy-efficient means of transportation,” he added, noting that its contribution to a cleaner environment will improve the capital’s livability.

Its success, Mr. Duterte said, confirms the administration’s “strong commitment to critical infrastructure projects” even during the pandemic.

“I enjoin all government agencies to ensure the prompt implementation and completion of significant government projects while still upholding the transparency, integrity, and accountability in its operation,” he added. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan