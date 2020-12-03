MRT-6 unsolicited proposal being evaluated by NEDA

THE Transportation department said an unsolicited proposal to build the Modified Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 6 is currently being evaluated by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

“It’s now with NEDA. It’s an unsolicited proposal,” Transportation Undersecretary for Planning & Project Development Ruben S. Reinoso, Jr. told BusinessWorld in a phone interview Thursday.

The indicative project cost is P73.24 billion, according to a report by the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center.

The proponent is the Villar group’s Prime Asset Ventures, Inc. or PAVI, Mr. Reinoso said.

In its official website, the PPP Center said the phase 1 of the project involves “the construction, operation and maintenance of an approximately 23.5-kilometer Light Rail Transit System, consisting of nine stations that will extend the LRT-1 Extension Project from Niog in Bacoor to Governor’s Drive in Dasmarinas traversing Bacoor, Imus and Dasmarinas Cities, all in the Province of Cavite.”

Other unsolicited PPP projects that are for approval of various government bodies as of September, according to the PPP Center, are: the Fort Bonifacio-Makati Skytrain Project, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Comprehensive Capacity Enhancement Project, the New Bohol International Airport Project, the Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway Project, the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway Extension Project, and the C5 MRT-10 Project, among others.

The MRT-11 Project, the North Luzon Express Terminal Project, the Davao International Airport Development, Operation, and Management Project, the New Metro Manila Food and Transport Hub Project, the Cebu Monorail Transit System Project, the Davao People Mover Project, and the East-West Rail Project are also for approval at various government bodies. — Arjay L. Balinbin