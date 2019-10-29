MRII to build sewage treatment plant in Panglao

MANDAUE CITY-based Mactan Rock Industries Inc., (MRII) has submitted its proposal to the Panglao local government for the construction of a sewage treatment plant (STP) on the popular tourist island. MRII Chairman Antonio Tompar said they have already given the technical design and financial plan for the STP, which will be undertaken as a joint venture with the local government. He said the Panglao government has already identified a property for the STP and construction is targeted to start before the end of the year. MRII, a firm that specializes in water and wastewater treatment as well as supplies bulk water to the Metro Cebu Water District, will fund the STP construction through a loan from the Development Bank of the Philippines. Mr. Tompar said the STP will mainly serve small- and medium-sized establishments such as restaurants as the big resorts and hotels on Panglao have already set up their individual treatment facilities. — The Freeman