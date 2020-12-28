MR D.I.Y. Wins its 3rd World Branding Award

Homegrown retailer from Malaysia, MR D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad has done it again, emerging a winner at this year’s World Branding Awards! Winning the coveted national tier Brand of the Year in Retail – Home Improvement Category 2020-2021, this marks the first time a home improvement retailer has won this distinguished award for three consecutive years.

“What a way to end the year with such amazing news!” said MR D.I.Y. Group Vice President of Marketing, Mr. Andy Chin. “2020 has been a challenging yet rewarding year for all of us at MR D.I.Y., we feel incredibly fortunate to win this prestigious award for the third time in a row. This year’s win is a testament of our employees’ unwavering commitment, hard work, and dedication towards our vision of becoming the market leader in the home improvement retail industry.”

“Following the public online voting conducted by the World Branding Forum, winning this award is also proof of the public’s trust towards MR D.I.Y. as their preferred brand of choice. We cannot thank you, our customers, enough. These are trying times where many households are concerned about their finances, I want to take this opportunity to tell everyone that MR. D.I.Y. is here for you. As a homegrown, we are committed to continuously bring more value and convenience to our customers nationwide, in line with our motto of ‘Always Low Prices’” added Chin.

The World Branding Awards is an annual black-tie ceremony organised by the World Branding Forum, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to advance branding principles for the benefit of customers and the branding community. The Awards honour and celebrate some of the best global and national brands for their work and accomplishments. Three streams judge the nominees, namely Brand Valuation, Consumer Market Research, and Public Online Voting.

This year’s awards ceremony will be held at Kensington Palace, United Kingdom on 11th March 2021. With previous ceremonies taking place in Vienna, New York, and Paris, this will be the eleventh Awards hosted by the World Branding Forum.

About the World Branding Awards & the World Branding Forum

The World Branding Forum (WBF) is a global, non-profit organization dedicated to advancing branding standards for the good of the branding community as well as consumers. This includes those who work in the branding, design, marketing, advertising, public relations and communications disciplines worldwide. The WBF produces, manages and supports a wide range of programmes covering research, development, education, recognition, networking and outreach. For more information, visit brandingforum.org. The World Branding Awards is the premier awards of the World Branding Forum. The Awards recognizes the achievements of some of the best brands in the world. Winners are selected based on brand valuation, market research, and online public voting. For more information, visit awards.brandingforum.org.

About MR D.I.Y.

MR D.I.Y. is the largest home improvement retailer with more than 1,300 stores across Southeast Asia including Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei, Philippines, Cambodia, and India. The home improvement retailer has dedicated to make a positive difference in the lives of its valued customers by offering convenience at all its stores nationwide.

All MR. D.I.Y. stores are managed directly and the retailer often works in collaboration with owners of shopfront properties or owners of malls. With ten departments — Hardware, Household, Electrical, Car Accessories, Stationery & Sports, Toys, Gifts, Computer & HP Accessory and Jewellery & Cosmetics — in each store, MR.D.I.Y. offers wide selections of more than 16,600 types of products at some of the lowest prices in the market.

The Company strives to put customers first by operating an innovative business that is flexible when it comes to providing a wide variety of products, good quality and value-for-money, holding true to the Company’s motto of “ALWAYS LOW PRICES”.