MPTC waives emergency towing fees

METRO PACIFIC Tollways Corp. (MPTC) announced over the weekend that it was waiving the fees for emergency towing services during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) period.

“Aside from providing free toll to all medical frontliners, North Luzon and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressways (NLEx-SCTEx) are now waiving the fees for emergency towing services for the duration of the enhanced community quarantine,” MPTC said in a statement.

“As a vital component of the country’s supply chain, NLEx-SCTEx is committed to supporting the government’s call for the expressways to promote the unhampered flow of cargoes, essential food supplies and medical equipment during the ECQ lockdown to combat the present crisis,” it added.

MPTC said the free emergency towing services began on April 10.

The government announced on Tuesday last week the extension of the lockdown on Luzon island until the end of April, as the country has yet to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

MPTC recently delivered food donations, including rice, canned goods, and noodles, to at least 220 villages within its expressway network such as NLEx, SCTEx, Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEx), and Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAx).

The areas covered were Quezon City, Caloocan City, Malabon City, Navotas City, Valenzuela City, Paranaque City, Pasay City, Las Piñas City, Bulacan, Pampanga, Tarlac, Bataan, Cavite and Laguna.

MPTC President Rodrigo E. Franco was quoted as saying: “With these urgent donations, MPTC hopes to support ongoing LGU relief efforts and somewhat ease the worries of families in these barangays, especially those who reside within the immediate vicinity of our network of expressways.”

MPTC announced previously that NLEx, SCTEx, CAVITEx, and CALAx would be toll-free for medical frontliners “in recognition of their dedication and commitment to provide essential services as the country fights COVID-19.”

“We hope that through these programs, we are able to help and give back to our heroes fighting the COVID-19,” Mr. Franco said.

MPTC is the tollways unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of the three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Arjay L. Balinbin

















