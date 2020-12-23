Advertisement

MPTC, SMC expressways toll-free on Christmas, New Year

METRO Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) and San Miguel Corp. (SMC) on Wednesday said they would waive toll fees at their expressways for Christmas and New Year.

In an e-mailed statement, SMC said it would open all its expressways for free to all motorists from 10:00 p.m. on Dec. 24 to 6:00 a.m. on Dec. 25.

SMC operates the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road, Southern Luzon Expressway, Skyway, NAIA Expressway, and Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway.

We are doing the same from 10:00 p.m. of Dec. 31 to 6:00 a.m. of Jan. 1,SMC President and Chief Operating Officer Ramon S. Ang said.

MPTC which operates North Luzon Expressway, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, Cavite Expressway, and Cavite Laguna Expressway said in an announcement posted on social media platforms that its roads would be toll-free from 10:00 p.m. of Dec. 24 to 6:00 a.m. of Dec. 25.

MPTC expressways would also be toll-free from 10:00 p.m. of Dec. 31 to 6:00 a.m. of Jan. 1.

MPTC is the tollways unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of the three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. Arjay L. Balinbin

