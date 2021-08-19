MPT SOUTH Corp. said most toll road users are now using cashless payment systems while up to 30% still use cash.

“The increased adoption of cashless payments and solutions over the past… months has resulted in the majority of our customers now having accounts to pay their tolls electronically,” Roberto V. Bontia said in an e-mailed reply to questions. Mr. Bontia is the president and general manager of MPT South Corp. and its two main expressway companies in the south of the capital — Cavitex Infrastructure Corp. and MPCALA Holdings Corp.

“This adoption of electronic payments will continue and hopefully accelerate the full conversion of the remaining 25%-30% of our customers who are still paying in cash,” he added.

MPT South is a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), the toll road unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC).

“Our MPTC Group, despite the difficulties and the extra layers of complexity brought about by the pandemic, has made a conscious decision to continue the toll projects we started, and the ones cleared in the pipeline for implementation,” Mr. Bontia also noted.

He said MPT South and MPCALA are pursuing the completion of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) and C5 South Link and their interconnection to Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX).

“We expect to fully complete the interconnection of these three toll roads as we get past the pandemic,” Mr. Bontia said.

“The continuation-completion of our construction projects together with our commitment to operate continuously our existing facilities build confidence among our stakeholders and will be key to our recovery,” he added.

MPIC is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being PLDT, Inc. and Philex Mining Corp.

